RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I look forward to recording with Asa,' Brymo says

Adeayo Adebiyi

Celebrated Nigerian vocalist and songwriter Brymo has revealed that he dreams of working with Nigerian international sensation Asa.

Brymo Asa
Brymo Asa

Details: On Wednesday, 31st July 2022, multi-award-winning Nigerian singer Brymo took to his Twitter account to reveal that he wishes to work with supremely talented singer and songwriter Asa.

Recommended articles

In the tweet. Brymo said: "I can’t wait to curate a tune or a few with Aṣa. You @Asa_official, are one I have dreamt, and still look forward to recording with… (and this is a cry for help, I’d love to do it soon…) lol"

What did Asa say?: It turns out that Asa is also eager to work with Brymo and she revealed this in her reply. In her response to Brymo's tweet, Asa tweeted "With Pleasure" which suggests that she's open to collaborating with Brymo.

What to expect: Brymo and Asa are two of Nigeria's finest songwriters and vocalists. A collaboration between them is bound to be an explosive one that will contain rich and layered writing as well as spell bounding vocals.

Brymo recently released a joint album with talented rapper A-Q which critics and fans have called a special project. Brymo can be expected to push the boundaries of his talent on a song with an equally talented Asa.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy reveals he's working on 'Love, Damini' deluxe

Burna Boy reveals he's working on 'Love, Damini' deluxe

Nigerian music industry is the second best-performing Entertainment and Media Consumer market globally

Nigerian music industry is the second best-performing Entertainment and Media Consumer market globally

BBNaija 7: The housemates were not fair to Amaka - Doyin

BBNaija 7: The housemates were not fair to Amaka - Doyin

'I look forward to recording with Asa,' Brymo says

'I look forward to recording with Asa,' Brymo says

Wykay Delivers a laid-back Afro-pop flex with ‘Bigger & Better’

Wykay Delivers a laid-back Afro-pop flex with ‘Bigger & Better’

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

The Nigerianification of the world: Why Lagos is now a global tastemaker city

The Nigerianification of the world: Why Lagos is now a global tastemaker city

Yaw Tog: Young & Mature [Pulse Interview]

Yaw Tog: Young & Mature [Pulse Interview]

Actress Susan Pwajok called out over alleged N90K debt

Actress Susan Pwajok called out over alleged N90K debt

Trending

Ruger, BNXN

‘Talk to me after you get a solo hit’ Ruger fires at BNXN

BNXN (Buju)

'The Industry is fake' BNXN says about rift with Ruger

Camidoh

It's shallow to criticize me for sounding Nigerian; they also borrow our terms - Camidoh

Top 10 new Nigerian songs released in August 2022

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in August 2022 [Pulse List]