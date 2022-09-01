Details: On Wednesday, 31st July 2022, multi-award-winning Nigerian singer Brymo took to his Twitter account to reveal that he wishes to work with supremely talented singer and songwriter Asa.
'I look forward to recording with Asa,' Brymo says
Celebrated Nigerian vocalist and songwriter Brymo has revealed that he dreams of working with Nigerian international sensation Asa.
In the tweet. Brymo said: "I can’t wait to curate a tune or a few with Aṣa. You @Asa_official, are one I have dreamt, and still look forward to recording with… (and this is a cry for help, I’d love to do it soon…) lol"
What did Asa say?: It turns out that Asa is also eager to work with Brymo and she revealed this in her reply. In her response to Brymo's tweet, Asa tweeted "With Pleasure" which suggests that she's open to collaborating with Brymo.
What to expect: Brymo and Asa are two of Nigeria's finest songwriters and vocalists. A collaboration between them is bound to be an explosive one that will contain rich and layered writing as well as spell bounding vocals.
Brymo recently released a joint album with talented rapper A-Q which critics and fans have called a special project. Brymo can be expected to push the boundaries of his talent on a song with an equally talented Asa.
