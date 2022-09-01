'I look forward to recording with Asa,' Brymo says

In the tweet. Brymo said: "I can’t wait to curate a tune or a few with Aṣa. You @Asa_official, are one I have dreamt, and still look forward to recording with… (and this is a cry for help, I’d love to do it soon…) lol"

What did Asa say?: It turns out that Asa is also eager to work with Brymo and she revealed this in her reply. In her response to Brymo's tweet, Asa tweeted "With Pleasure" which suggests that she's open to collaborating with Brymo.