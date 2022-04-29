Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu, also known as Ric Hassani, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and musician from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, which is also Burna Boy's hometown.
I hope Burna Boy's MSG performance becomes the standard - Ric Hassani
Ric Hassani says Burna Boy's performance at the Madison Square Garden last night should be the standard for all African artists.
Ric Hassani recently tweeted that his colleagues should learn from Burna Boy's performance and make it the new standard. Miminings and yelling on stage, he added, should be banned, and he urged everyone to emulate Burna Boy's performance.
In his words, "I hope everyone has seen Burna's MSG performance and I hope that becomes the standard, no more nonsenses and mimings and yellings on stage please. That's how to do it. Class. Odogwu "
