'I had dreams of playing in the NBA as a kid,' Burna Boy reveals

Speaking before his performance at the halftime show Burna Boy said he had dreams of someday playing in the NBA but he got to perform at the NBA all-star game instead so he guessed he made it after all.

The Grammy-winner was joined by Nigerian superstars Rema and Tems in an Afrobeats-themed halftime show that was watched by fans from around the world. The trio dazzled fans with a selection of their hit singles in what was a big night for Nigerian music.

While Burna Boy didn't realize his dream of playing basketball professionally, he has been able to become of the biggest African artist whose music has reached different corners of the world.

In 2022, he released his 6th album 'Love, Damini' which had the international smash hit 'Last Last'. The album earned him his third nomination for the Word Album category at the Grammys while 'Last Last' also earned a nomination for Best Global Performance.

His half-time performance comes off the back of several sold-out shows across the world in 2022 which includes the Madison Square Garden in New York.