ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I had dreams of playing in the NBA as a kid,' Burna Boy reveals

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has revealed that he nursed the dream of someday playing in the United States NBA.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Details: In a courtside interview before the NBA all-star game in Utah on Sunday, 19th February 2023, Burna Boy revealed that when he was young, he used to hope of one day playing in the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking before his performance at the halftime show Burna Boy said he had dreams of someday playing in the NBA but he got to perform at the NBA all-star game instead so he guessed he made it after all.

The Grammy-winner was joined by Nigerian superstars Rema and Tems in an Afrobeats-themed halftime show that was watched by fans from around the world. The trio dazzled fans with a selection of their hit singles in what was a big night for Nigerian music.

While Burna Boy didn't realize his dream of playing basketball professionally, he has been able to become of the biggest African artist whose music has reached different corners of the world.

In 2022, he released his 6th album 'Love, Damini' which had the international smash hit 'Last Last'. The album earned him his third nomination for the Word Album category at the Grammys while 'Last Last' also earned a nomination for Best Global Performance.

His half-time performance comes off the back of several sold-out shows across the world in 2022 which includes the Madison Square Garden in New York.

The hitmaker is set to make history by becoming the first African musician to perform at the 60,000-capacity London Stadium on June 3rd, 2023 as he continues his 'Love Damini' world tour.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I had dreams of playing in the NBA as a kid,' Burna Boy reveals

'I had dreams of playing in the NBA as a kid,' Burna Boy reveals

'To Be Continued': Forever the Super cool Cat [Pulse Album Review]

'To Be Continued': Forever the Super cool Cat [Pulse Album Review]

Toke Makinwa says broke guys offer amazing sex compared to rich folks

Toke Makinwa says broke guys offer amazing sex compared to rich folks

Tems, Wizkid, Beyoncé win 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Tems, Wizkid, Beyoncé win 2023 NAACP Image Awards

AKA: Rapper's girlfriend Nadia Nakai writes a heartfelt tribute to him

AKA: Rapper's girlfriend Nadia Nakai writes a heartfelt tribute to him

'BBTitans': Ebuka shares why he won't host the eviction show next Sunday

'BBTitans': Ebuka shares why he won't host the eviction show next Sunday

'BBTitans': Big Brother tricks housemates…again

'BBTitans': Big Brother tricks housemates…again

'BBTitans': Yemi and Nelisa clinch the Head of House title

'BBTitans': Yemi and Nelisa clinch the Head of House title

Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

D'banj, Burna Boy, Wizkid, CKay, Rema

10 Nigerian songs that crossed over to the international market since 2000 [Pulse List]

Burna Boy, AKA

'I hope they catch whoever did you wicked,' Burna Boy says on AKA's death

With Halftime Show, Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Braynn

Bryann releases first single post BBN titled 'Honest Decision'