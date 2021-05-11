I got more hits than your favs- Vclef hints new single few days after releasing 'Right Now'

He has undoubtedly remained one of the most consistent, and fastest rising singer in the past months with double releases or atleast a single every month.

The prolific singer who happens to be the front act of 2Bad music worldwide had recently released a hit titled "Right Now" which made its way into radio playlists and is currently gaining massive airplay's on mainstream platforms like cool fm, soundcity radio, rhythm fm , kiss fm etc, the song which is produced by Foreign groove seems to be the hit of the season, it's groovy nature and classic lyrical contents made it possible for the song to spread like wildfire in such a short period after release, Right now gathered more than eight thousand streams on Spotify on the first night of its release and is still making waves.

---

Recently, Vclef was seen trending on Twitter for the whole weekend and this kept fans wondering what was really going on, today we realise the trend was out of a rumoured new single coming shortly after he released right now which the artist has taken to his twitter account to confirm.

Vclef has announced that right now is actually a hit but his best is coming as he is gearing up to release a monster hit in five days time, now that's what you call consistency. Meanwhile in the meantime you can stream and download right now below.

