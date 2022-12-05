RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I can't hide my emotions...I'm disappointed,' Blaqbonez reacts to Wizkid's comments on Nigerian rappers

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian rap sensation Blaqbonez has reacted to Wizkid's comments directed at Nigerian rappers.

Blaqbones (YouTube)
Blaqbones (YouTube)

Details: Nigerian megastar Wizkid had in an interview with 10 Magazine commented that he doesn't listen to rap as the genre was dead and he's bored by the similarity in beat and style.

Recommended articles

The statement drew reactions from Nigerian rappers with some including M.I, YCee, and Oladips disagreeing with the Grammy winner.

After staying silent on the issue, Blaqbonez has finally decided to air his views as he reveals he's disappointed and hurt by the comments.

Blaqbonez in a post on Twitter on Monday, 5th December 2022 stated that it's common knowledge that he's a big Wizkid fan and while he was not bothered by the content of the interview, it was the later comments on Snapchat that hurt him.

Wizkid has described Nigerian rappers as broke on Snapchat while stating that there were only 3 rappers in Africa - Nasty C, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif.

Blaqbonez described the comments as undeserved and hurtful while also reiterating that he owes all he has to Hip Hop and he intends to continue carrying Nigerian Hip Hop on his back.

"The last few days had me reflecting, looking back at how far I've come, the Wins and the Losses, whatever rap may or may not be, it got me this, everything i have, the cult like fans who by far are the best part of everything. I said that to say i'm disappointed, everyone knows I'm a big wizkid fan, maybe even a dick rider on twitter but rn I'm disappointed, i am, I can't hide my emotions, I wasn't even mad at the magazine article, those are conversations I've even had behind the scenes, but the actions that followed can't be defended, heavily degrading and undeserved but I'd keep doing my thing, carrying the most bashed and the most attacked genre on my back, showing the world what a Nigerian rapper looks like. I'd keep dropping these hits, classic albums, selling out my shows, however far it takes me I'm good with it long as i can feed my family..."

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Kaisha douses mental breakdown fears with IG post

BBNaija's Kaisha douses mental breakdown fears with IG post

Sammie Okposo will be buried on December 15, other burial details

Sammie Okposo will be buried on December 15, other burial details

Seyi Shay returns to the stage with her baby after 7-month hiatus

Seyi Shay returns to the stage with her baby after 7-month hiatus

'I can't hide my emotions...I'm disappointed,' Blaqbonez reacts to Wizkid's comments on Nigerian rappers

'I can't hide my emotions...I'm disappointed,' Blaqbonez reacts to Wizkid's comments on Nigerian rappers

Susu: Adesua Etomi-Wellington offers another creative piece of herself [Pulse Interview]

Susu: Adesua Etomi-Wellington offers another creative piece of herself [Pulse Interview]

E'Major returns with 'Happiness' for the festive season

E'Major returns with 'Happiness' for the festive season

Somadina’s ‘Heart of The Undeniable Heavenly’ is an emotional rollercoaster of early adulthood [Pulse Album Review]

Amber Heard slams 68-page appeal on the table, seeks new trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard slams 68-page appeal on the table, seeks new trial against Johnny Depp

AV drops highly anticipated debut EP, 'Thug Love'

AV drops highly anticipated debut EP, 'Thug Love'

Trending

Wizkid

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Wizkid's '2 Sugar' bows out of UK Singles Chart after 1 week, Burna Boy's 'Alone' reaches new peak

Oladips, Wizkid

Oladips calls Wizkid 'Mr. She tell me say,' in new diss freestyle video

Davido

Davido's fans hold heartwarming concert in his honor