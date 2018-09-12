Pulse.ng logo
Hurricane Florence causes cancellation of Davidos performance

Davido Pop star will not be performing in US this weekend due to Hurricane Florence

The much publicized appearance of Davido at J Cole's Dreamville festival in US this weekend has been cancelled due to Hurricane Florence.

  • Published:
play Davido will no longer be performing at J.Cole's Dreamville Festival this weekend following the cancellation of the event due to Hurricane Florence (GettyImages/AndrewBenge)

Davido will not be taking to the stage this weekend at J. Cole's Dreamville festival due to Hurricane Florence which is sweeping through the US East Coast.

The inaugural edition of the festival which was billed to hold on Saturday, September 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina, US was expected to feature Nigeria's Davido alongside the likes of the festival creator J Cole, Big Sean, Bas, Nelly, Young Thug, Teyana Taylor and more.

The festival has now been postponed indefinitely by organizers on Monday evening in the wake of reports of Hurricane Florence expected to hit Northern and Southern Carolina starting this Thursday.

This was confirmed through a statement released by the festival organizers on its social media platforms and have announced that tickets will be refunded to those who have already purchased.

 

The National Hurricane Center is already warning residents of a triple threat in the Carolinas, with Hurricane Florence described as a “life-threatening storm surge” at the coast — a tsunami-like rise in ocean water over normally dry land.

Over 1.5 million people have already been evacuated from the Carolina coast since the announcement of the hurricane’s advancement.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

