The Rapper officially released his 12-track debut album titled Resurrection sometime in June. The album which is a rap album consists of a few features with artistes dominating the Eastern part of the country like Quincy, Zanivibes, Rhatti, Twist, and Latino.
Hugo P, the rapper who is heavy in the game
Edwin Prince Uroko aka Hugo P who hails from Ebonyi state was born on the 14th of August 1999. He started singing at a tender age and had his first music debut in 2020.
Speaking at his first-ever radio interview with Tyeng Gang of Urban FM during a press tour, Hugo says he may have originated from the East but the goal is to be big worldwide.
Hugo P had a very humble beginning as he used to go to shows with instrumentals and begged show organizers to allow him freestyle on them till he started recording music five years ago.
He hopes to keep improving and carve a niche with the rap sound he’s mastering as he believes his life and music is hope for people with humble backgrounds.
His debut Album was premiered in Lagos & Abuja with leading radio stations playing the focus single “heavy in the game”. Also, The visuals to this focus single has been put out weeks ago and it’s available for viewing and playing on several platforms.
He is signed with Makaveli Records and works on his music with producer & friend, Jayswaarg.
---
FeaturebyHugoP
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng