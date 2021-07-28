Hugo P, the rapper who is heavy in the game

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at his first-ever radio interview with Tyeng Gang of Urban FM during a press tour, Hugo says he may have originated from the East but the goal is to be big worldwide.

Hugo P had a very humble beginning as he used to go to shows with instrumentals and begged show organizers to allow him freestyle on them till he started recording music five years ago.

He hopes to keep improving and carve a niche with the rap sound he’s mastering as he believes his life and music is hope for people with humble backgrounds.

Pulse Nigeria

His debut Album was premiered in Lagos & Abuja with leading radio stations playing the focus single “heavy in the game”. Also, The visuals to this focus single has been put out weeks ago and it’s available for viewing and playing on several platforms.

He is signed with Makaveli Records and works on his music with producer & friend, Jayswaarg.

---