RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Hugo P, the rapper who is heavy in the game

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Edwin Prince Uroko aka Hugo P who hails from Ebonyi state was born on the 14th of August 1999. He started singing at a tender age and had his first music debut in 2020.

Hugo P, the rapper who is heavy in the game

The Rapper officially released his 12-track debut album titled Resurrection sometime in June. The album which is a rap album consists of a few features with artistes dominating the Eastern part of the country like Quincy, Zanivibes, Rhatti, Twist, and Latino.

Recommended articles
Hugo P, the rapper who is heavy in the game
Hugo P, the rapper who is heavy in the game Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at his first-ever radio interview with Tyeng Gang of Urban FM during a press tour, Hugo says he may have originated from the East but the goal is to be big worldwide.

Hugo P had a very humble beginning as he used to go to shows with instrumentals and begged show organizers to allow him freestyle on them till he started recording music five years ago.

He hopes to keep improving and carve a niche with the rap sound he’s mastering as he believes his life and music is hope for people with humble backgrounds.

Hugo P, the rapper who is heavy in the game
Hugo P, the rapper who is heavy in the game Pulse Nigeria

His debut Album was premiered in Lagos & Abuja with leading radio stations playing the focus single “heavy in the game”. Also, The visuals to this focus single has been put out weeks ago and it’s available for viewing and playing on several platforms.

He is signed with Makaveli Records and works on his music with producer & friend, Jayswaarg.

---

FeaturebyHugoP

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hugo P, the rapper who is heavy in the game

Rita Edochie demands the release of pro-Biafra activist Nnamdi Kanu

'Bitter Rain' to hit cinemas in August

DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer

YouTube Music announces the largest global Foundry class of artists to date with Bella Shmurda joining the program

Bright Chimezie's son graduates from the Nigeria Law School

Onyeka Onwenu blasts Obi Cubana's extravagant burial for mom, says she wants to be buried quietly

Baba Ijesha didn't sexually touch Princess' daughter in CCTV footage – Defence

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they only bathed their kids when they were visibly dirty