How TomTom is contributing to talent development in the Nigerian music industry

Over the years, major brands like TomTom (made by Cadbury Nigeria PLC) have supported the music industry by offering creatives a platform through which they can showcase their talent and connect with a wider audience.

Through sponsoring talent shows, concerts, and music events, brands have expended significant resources in promoting Nigerian music and contributing to its global ascension.

In 2022, the Nigerian music industry reaped the fruits of decades of innovation and support as Afrobeats superstars and their music travelled far and wide.

Street-pop sensation Asake broke multiple records on major streaming platforms, Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' was a continental smash hit, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' travelled the world, Rema's 'Calm Down' dominated Europe, and Tems became an international music star.

It, indeed, has become a source of pride for Nigerians and the brands whose support has propelled Nigerian music to international success.

In their effort to continue supporting Nigerian music, Cadbury Nigeria PLC, makers of the much-loved candy brand for soothing relief (TomTom) created an initiative called "Breathe for It Verse Challenge" aimed at discovering, nurturing, and promoting raw talent in Nigeria. The talent discovery pipeline targets Generation Z whose creativity, vibrancy, and huge population makes them a valuable influence for the growth of Nigerian music.

Speaking on the TomTom "Breathe for It Verse Challenge", Joan Odafe, the Brand Manager for Gum & Candy West Africa, revealed that the challenge is designed to discover untapped talent.

"The "Breathe for It Verse Challenge" is an opportunity for us to tap into the underground music space where there are music talents who lack the platform to reach a wider audience. The challenge is our way of ensuring that our target group (Gen Z) is engaged, seen, and nurtured."

The first edition of the challenge saw emerging artistes submit a verse for a chance to feature on the official TomTom ‘Breathe Anthem’ alongside Afrobeats superstar and then brand ambassador, Rema.

For emerging artistes, connecting with a larger audience requires a level of funding many cannot afford; that’s why the challenge is an important platform. These sentiments were echoed by the winner of the "Breathe for It Verse Challenge'' - Mani Lapussh who stated that the challenge gave his career a major push.

"For emerging artistes like myself, one of the major constraints is financial backing, so having the support of a huge brand like TomTom has massively increased my visibility."

Mani Lapussh featured in the TomTom "Breathe for It" anthem alongside Rema, which is a collaboration brought together by TomTom. The effect of the "Breathe for It Verse Challenge" on Mani’s career is evident in his Spotify numbers, which have leaped from about 3,000 monthly listeners to over 30,000 since he won the challenge.

TomTom is not only concerned about providing emerging artistes a platform to impress, but they also ensure the winner of the "Breath for It Verse Challenge" goes through important artiste development programs, such as press training, stagemanship, and branding.

TomTom's decision to choose Gen Z as the target audience for its creative push is in line with its efforts in promoting Nigerian music and providing a platform for young creatives. According to Joan Odafe, TomTom recognizes that Nigerian youths are driven by passion and purpose, and Cadbury PLC and Mondelez International are committed to helping them live out their passion.

The first instalment of the "Breathe for It Verse Challenge" introduced listeners to the talented up-and-coming star, Mani Lapussh;TomTom intends to continue using the platform to discover untapped talents.