Hotyce RedHotyceCold Vol 1 Album Review

Hotyce is no new name to the rap scene as he grabbed the attention of hip-hop heads following the release of his hard-hitting single, '10 O'Clock in VGC' in 2016.

He has since followed it up with a number of singles, freestyles and impressive features and one thing that is prominent everytime you hear him rap is how well grounded he is with his lyrics, always aggressive on the beat with no signs of sacrificing his art.

'Redhotycecold, Vol. 1' is his debut body of work and the 11 track album which features a few star names like Jesse Jagz, MI Abaga and Waje focuses on telling the story of why he is here while showcasing his growth, penmanship and elevating his delivery.

A lot has happened on the Nigerian rap scene this year and Hoytce does not hold back in his attempt to make a unique impression. His cutthroat delivery comes evident on the album's opener, 'Say Something Remarkable'. The intro was quite surprising as I had to double check that I wasn't playing the wrong album.

The song starts with Joe Budden's voice in his much publicized reply to Eminem on his podcast creating that fiery edge for him to kick things off. He is throwing shots so early, ''Your bars don't get a heavy reception.''

There is so much confidence and clarity to how he delivers his lines rolling out scathing bars after bars.

Jesse Jagz and Hotyce have worked together in the past on 'Dirty' off the former's '' Odysseus'' album and the result was flames, so it was exciting seeing the great Jargo team up with the younger rapper again on 'Red Light'.

They brought the sirens and blaring horns on this, Jargo's ragga flow is back, Hotyce is slicing through with his vicious verses as he seems set to pummel listeners into acceptance.

The drums come in heavy on 'For The Capital', an ode to Abuja where he takes a tour through life in the nation's capital and vices that prevail on a daily basis. There is a popped-up switch in his flow on this.

He features on MI Abaga on 'Pull Up' with their pen at it's most boastful point bragging about what they have and others don't. On 'Purpose', a defining cut on the album, he explains his journey and the struggles he has gone through.

There is a different feel to this song, from his flow, the haunting instrumentals, the story he told of random things like his eating diet to friends turning foes and people giving up on him. This is the type of music upon which Hotyce's artistry will be cemented in the long run.

More of his fierceness is showcased on songs like 'I Dey Tell You Oh (Ghetto)' and 'So Amazing' where he details how he now gets paid for doing something he loves.

'Give It To Ya' is Hotyce trying something different while the pre-released single, 'We Don't Do That Over Here' sees him combine his rapid fire verses and the reggae inspired hook to an explosive synergy.

The Waje assisted 'Home Again' serves as the perfect closer to the album as he reveals his present mindstate, touching on politics, growth and how his dreams have now gotten clearer.

''Every time we get international fame is a national shame, we getting played like an actual game/ paralyzed by the pain, it's kind of hard that your at a age where you can't get a decent meal after your grace.''

Unlike most projects, the songs on ''RedhotyceCold'' are pretty long, the shortest record times at 3mins 16 seconds, a pointer to Hotyce having a lot to say and his messages are well crafted to be exciting, pulse pumping and heavily stacked with punchy bars.

The beats and tempo also come off with the right vibe to keep it catchy and allow his intricate rapping and gritty flow to make for an interesting listen.

At 45minutes, Hotyce keeps the album compact, the music powerful and each track filled with slamming statements.The album's flaws comes in how he has really good songs but there are really few great or killer records, the type that makes you go wild, screaming as you listen, plus the trap songs are not as well executed as his pure rap records.

2018 has been a good year for rap. There has been as much quantity as there have been quality body of works and 'RedHotyceCold' is another one that maintains the quality and announces the truly gifted rapper as one with substance to his artistry.

Stream RedhotyceCold Vol 1 here

Rating: 3.5/5

Ratings

1-Dull

2-Boring

2.5-Average

3-Worth Checking Out

3.5-Hot

4-Smoking Hot

4.5-Amazing

5-Perfection