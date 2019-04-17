The music show will feature performances from DJ Obi, DRB, Naira Marley, Odunsi, Octavian, Poco Lee, Prettyboy D-O, Rema, Runtown, Santi, Sho Madjozi, Simi, Skepta, Teni The Entertainer, Wizkid and more special guest to be announced!

The HOMECOMING show will take place at Harbour Point, Lagos, on April 21st, 2019. Showtime 7PM-12AM.

The HOMECOMING live music show is famous for its unique performance format: replacing a traditional ‘headline’ hierarchy with a more democratic ‘back-to-back’ set up, where artists of all types and genres take the stage in a continuous ‘playlist’ of contemporary music from the African continent and further afield. Expect Afrobeats, Afropop, Hip Hop, Grime, Alté, Afrofusion and plenty more.

A range of tickets are available for HOMECOMING, including Standard, VIP, and Student options, each of which provide access to the live music show. Registration is also open to a programme of events across 4- days of festivities in Lagos, including workshops at XII GLOVER, panel talks at the BRITISH RESIDENCE, and the HOMECOMING CUP at ASTROSOCCER IKOYI.

Tickets and event registration can be found at OURHOMECOMING.COM

HOMECOMING LIVE MUSIC SHOW

DATE: April 21st, 2019

VENUE: HARBOUR POINT 4 Wilmot Point Rd Victoria Island

TIME: 7PM - 12AM

This is a featured post