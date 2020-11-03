Details/Takeaway: Talented singer, Holmes returns with a brand new single. With his organic, tenor vocals that soothes the ears and soul, Holmes is a sprung young man who looks to co-opt a certain 'Sade' to be his lover.

With the innocence of a teenage boy and the maturity of a man, Holmes wants Sade to be his wife. He sings, "Who's your daddy? How much I go pay your mummy?" He switches between English, Pidgin and some Igbo. The song looks like one that requires a video to be shot on a beach with a young man seen swooning over a beautiful woman.

The song is a follow-up to the Speroach-produced 'Love' featuring Davido.

Who is Holmes?

Born Umughare Prosper Aghogho, Holmes is a 28-year-old artiste who hails from Warri, Delta State.

Date: November 3, 2020

Song Title: Sade

Artist: Holmes

Genre: Afro-pop, AfroR&B

Producer: RealOnYourTrack and Echo.

Album: TBA

Video Director: Nate Anderson.

Label: Addictive Sound Records/Addictive Sound Records

You can watch a video for the song below;