L.A.X features Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Koshens on new album 'No Bad Vibes'
Nigerian hitmaker L.A.X has returned with a new album that will set the dance floor on fire.
Released on April 21, 'No Bad Vibes' packs 12 songs that explore different genres to deliver a rich listening experience.
The album was created in multiple cities including Lagos, Amsterdam, Germany, and London. And LA.X recruited the services of tested producers such as Clemzy, Sakpase, A.T.G, Smeez & Dean, Shyne, to deliver a thrilling body of work.
Many fans will remember L.A.X for his collaborations with Wizkid, especially the club hits 'Ginger' and 'Caro'. After leaving the Starboy imprint, the multi-talented artist has gone on to make a name for himself as an expert in making party starters.
On 'No Bad Vibes,' L.A.X recruits the services of Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr, Ghanaian Dancehall star Black Sherif, Jamaican star Koshens, DJ Obi, and more.
The album is available on all streaming platforms and fans can experience L.A.X's infectious record.
