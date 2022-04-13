Gilbert Bani, better known as A-Q, is set to release his new album at any time. For over a decade, A-Q has been a hip-hop evangelist in Nigeria.
Hip-hop star, A-Q to release“Purple doesn’t Exist” album soon
A-Q, Nigeria's hip-hop icon, is releasing a new album.
A-Q's career began in 2000, and he has since released seven albums; Listen and Overstand (2005), The Past Present and Future (2010), Rose (2016), Blessed Forever (2017), Crown (with Loose Kaynon) (2018), God's Engineering (2020), and GOLDEN (2021).
A-Q revealed his eighth studio album, "Purple Doesn't Exist," via his Instagram page, and it will be released sometime between July and August of this year.
He wrote, "I’m finally back in the studio 🔥 This will be my most vulnerable piece of work…
“Purple doesn’t Exist” see you July/August 2022"
