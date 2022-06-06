#FeatureByFWEY - Over the years, they have developed a strong and growing fan base with a string of successful singles and an independent mixtape released through their own record label aptly named We the Label. On the heels of their tentatively self-titled follow-up project scheduled to be released this year, this band of brothers is set to make a major mark on the world of rap music.
Hip Hop duo FWEY sit tight on their consistency in the rap game
Building upon their Haitian pedigree, adding it to their native Miami breeding grounds and mixing it with Mid-West influences, blood brothers Zoe (Elie Jean) and Zone (Simon Jean) have cultivated a unique hip hop style like never before heard.
Following their previous release and in anticipation mood for the forthcoming projects, FWEY shared new single tag ''Energy''. in energy FWEY shine light on what's going on in the black culture, on how our young ones are going out there and putting their lives on the line just to be able to fit in they'll risk it all.
FWEY Energy is available on all streaming platforms. Get it here on your preferred streaming service and get familiar with FWEY sounds: https://ffm.to/fwey-energy
