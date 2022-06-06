RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Hip Hop duo FWEY sit tight on their consistency in the rap game

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Building upon their Haitian pedigree, adding it to their native Miami breeding grounds and mixing it with Mid-West influences, blood brothers Zoe (Elie Jean) and Zone (Simon Jean) have cultivated a unique hip hop style like never before heard.

Hip Hop duo FWEY sit tight on their consistency in the rap game
Hip Hop duo FWEY sit tight on their consistency in the rap game

#FeatureByFWEY - Over the years, they have developed a strong and growing fan base with a string of successful singles and an independent mixtape released through their own record label aptly named We the Label. On the heels of their tentatively self-titled follow-up project scheduled to be released this year, this band of brothers is set to make a major mark on the world of rap music.

Recommended articles
Hip Hop duo FWEY sit tight on their consistency in the rap game
Hip Hop duo FWEY sit tight on their consistency in the rap game Pulse Nigeria

Following their previous release and in anticipation mood for the forthcoming projects, FWEY shared new single tag ''Energy''. in energy FWEY shine light on what's going on in the black culture, on how our young ones are going out there and putting their lives on the line just to be able to fit in they'll risk it all.

LISTEN:

FWEY Energy is available on all streaming platforms. Get it here on your preferred streaming service and get familiar with FWEY sounds: https://ffm.to/fwey-energy

Watch The Video Here:

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByFWEY

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hip Hop duo FWEY sit tight on their consistency in the rap game

Hip Hop duo FWEY sit tight on their consistency in the rap game

God's timing's the best, the album is not - Naira Marley's (GTTB) review [Pulse Album Review]

God's timing's the best, the album is not - Naira Marley's (GTTB) review [Pulse Album Review]

Femi Kuti gifted multi-million naira Saxophone ahead of his 60th birthday

Femi Kuti gifted multi-million naira Saxophone ahead of his 60th birthday

'Maybe we should get guns instead of this fu*king PVC' - Ruger

'Maybe we should get guns instead of this fu*king PVC' - Ruger

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber perform 'Attention' for the first time [Video]

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber perform 'Attention' for the first time [Video]

Ruger set to release 'Second Wave' deluxe

Ruger set to release 'Second Wave' deluxe

Wijnaldum shares video vibing to 'Dada' remix by Young Jonn and Davido

Wijnaldum shares video vibing to 'Dada' remix by Young Jonn and Davido

Davido, Don Jazzy, Mr Macaroni, others react to Ondo church attack

Davido, Don Jazzy, Mr Macaroni, others react to Ondo church attack

BBNaija's Pere's accuser threatens to release his tape with 1st lady of Kogi State

BBNaija's Pere's accuser threatens to release his tape with 1st lady of Kogi State

Trending

Kizz Daniel and Davido set to release joint EP

Kizz Daniel and Davido

To whom little is given, less is expected: What the Headies rebuke says about Portable [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Portable (NotjustOK)

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022

Burna Boy is the best songwriter in Nigeria - Victony makes solid claim

Burna Boy and Victony