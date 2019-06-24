Burna Boy has revealed why his mum collected the BET award on his behalf despite attending the awards ceremony.

In a tweet shared by the music star on his Twitter page on Monday, June 24, 2019, the singer said he was out to get himself a drink when his category was announced.

“Funny enough I went to Get a drink! I would have collected this one,” responding to why his mum got the award on his behalf.

Burna Boy was among the list of artists who went home with awards at the BET Awards which took place on Sunday June 23, 2019, in the United States of America.

Burna Boy wins 2019 BET Best International Act award

Burna Boy was announced the winner of the Best International Act category at the 2019 edition of BET Awards. Burna Boy was nominated alongside Teni Makanaki and Mr Eazi in the category.

The award was received by Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy's mum and manager, who also attended the award ceremony. In her acceptance speech, Burna Boy's mum said the message from the singer to every African in the diaspora is 'remember you were first an African before any other thing.'

The music award show, which is in its 19th year, saw Cardi B kicking off performances at the Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.