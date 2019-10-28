In the room Johnny built, there is sound and happiness. There's also joy and vitriol. In this room, Johnny's vision is fed by the ocean of appreciative fans before him.

They love him, he knows it - that's his television. The stage represents his furniture, the props are served by instruments and his music represents what he serves his visitors. He built this room from the ground up just by offering his audience this food. Word of mouth promoted him and his visitors grew. Although still niche, only a few Nigerians can convene a crowd of almost 1,000.

As his room grew, the quality of 'his food' never diminished. Instead, it got better. He also started having help on preparing this food (features). On the night of October 27, 2019, his visitors got even bigger. Last year was mad thrill, but this year, he blew everyone away with yet another packed audience.

His room was Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos. At about 6 pm, he got onto the stage to a roaring reception. He performed songs like 'Wait For Me,' 'My Beautiful Love' and other songs. Acts like Sydney of Africa, Zigiiee, were part of his opening acts.

As the event progressed, Johnny performed an unreleased song for his audience and was joined on stage by a pregnant, Di'Ja.

Around 9:07 pm, Drille was joined on stage by talented singer, Ric Hassani. The duo thrilled fans with songs like 'Gentleman' and their collaboration, 'My Love.' Immediately after this performance, Johnny left the stage for a surprise performer, Broda Shaggi. He was dressed in a super shiny outfit which looked really good.

At the start, he acted like a gentleman and sang the ballad, 'Ori.' Around 9:26 pm, he was performing his single, 'Nor Nor' when he went off key. As the orchestra tried to catch up with him, he went off key again. His best moment on stage was when he performed fuji covers of hits like 'Bolanle' by IVD and Zlatan. He left the stage a while later.

Johnny came back on and performed a cover of 'Fix You' by Coldplay. For the performance, he was joined on stage by a woman named, Jenny. A fan whom he met up with in January 2019 as they wrote and recorded songs together. A few days before this event, Jenny lost her husband, Ifiok. The performance is dedicated to Ifiok.

During the event, the man of the hour also discussed meeting American singer-songwriter-producer, Jon Bellion. You might remember that a few months ago, Jon Bellion responded to Johnny Drille's request to come savour his cult fan base in Nigeria. At the time, Bellion responded that when he comes, he'd like Johnny Drille to open for him.

"I have Jon Bellion's number," Drille proudly said. Then, he peformed 'Finding Efe,' 'Shine ' and 'Awa Love.' He was then joined on stage by Poe who performed his song, 'Jaiye' to a rousing reception from the crowd. Then came Niniola, whom Drille performed their collaboration, 'Start All Over' with. Niniola's vocal pitch throughout the performance was insane.

Then came a spectacular moment. As Johnny Drille performed crowd-favourtive, 'Romeo and Juliet,' he obliged a fan named Anthony who used the moment to propose to his girlfriend - she said YES! Then came covers of 'Falling In Love,' by Elvis Presley and 'Jolene' by Dolly Parton.

In between those covers, Drille performed 'Count On You.' Then came the most energy-filled moment of the night; 'Hey Brother' by Avicii - Drille covered it so well that Avicii must have smiled with pride from heaven. As the night closed, Adekunle Gold joined Drille on stage to perform, 'Ire.'

The night ended with Drille performing another fan favourite in the middle of the crowd.