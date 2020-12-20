In Q2 2020, Facts Only by Pulse featured an episode of how Nigerian Hip-Hop was having a good year.

That run has continued for the rest of the year as Nigerian Hip-Hop has continued to produce the goods; one quality body of work after another. As revealed in the Pulse Picks for ‘Albums of the year,’ COVID-19 has had a role to play in Nigeria’s continued race back to being an album market.

This year, Nigerian rappers have been stupendous at their craft, producing storybooks and worthwhile concepts in form of raps. The music has been dense and resonant, and their words are forever etched on the sands of time. Either they are talking about love, women, society, politics, business or family, the dedication has been the same.

This was the hardest list to make - even harder than the list for rap album of the year.

Here is the criteria for the picks;

Year in review: December 2019 - November 30, 2020 Songs without hooks are considered as verses. Quality - the major criteria.

Honorable Mentions

Quality rap verses that deserve to be on the list but have been dropped for one reason or the other, after intense conversations in the Pulse Nigeria HQ.

73.) Zlatan - Road To CDK

72.) Dremo - STFU

71.) Dremo - Ogini [By Zilla Oaks]

70.) Psycho YP - New Bag

69.) Davolee - Festival Bar IV

68.) Pherow - Holla My Name

67.) Boogey - Make It [By Teckzilla]

66.) Avid The Lyrikal - I Get Around [Verse One]

65.) Dr. Barz - Rugged You [By Barzini]

64.) Falz - Hennessy Cypher 1

63.) AQ - Lost Ones [by Jaypachino]

62.) Elveektor - Isee [Verse One]

61.) Psycho YP - Gboju [By Remy Baggins]

60.) Zilla Oaks - Target [By UCEE]

59.) Dark Poet - Ripple Effect

58.) Odumodublvck - False Accusations

56.) Cheque - Warlords [By Olamide]

55.) Odumodublvck - Agbalagba [by Eeskay]

54.) Bolex - Blood Cypher [By Alaye Proof]

53.) Illbliss - Heal [Verse One]

52.) Isah - In This Economy [Verse One]

51.) Psalmurai - God Level [With Teckzilla]

Without ado, here is Pulse Nigeria’s list of the top 50 Nigerian rap verses of 2020;

50.) Falz - Ripple Effect

Album: NIL

Song Owner: Dark Poet

Quotables: Everything

Right up Falz’s alley is a record about police brutality and he excelled on this one… again.

49.) AQ - Braveheart

Album: The Live Report

Owner: AQ and MI Abaga

Quotable: Falling angels are demons

If you’re walking in wisdom you know everything good got evil in em

Crafted around the classic Hollywood film, Braveheart, AQ colors himself William Wallace as he raps, “Mel Gibson as William Wallce, I’m bravehearted. Fighting for love in this coliseum, Imma die for my freedom…”

48.) Dam D - Blood Cypher

Album: Resurrection

Song Owner: Alaye Proof

Quotable: Eruku j’eran j’egun, abbatoir ni mo ti ma n flex

Awon emi ton gbe’nu mi, tori e de lo’n se ma n fresh

He delivered his verse as the second to the last rapper on the record.

47.) Reminisce - Jogodo [Verse Two]

Album: Vibes and Insha Allah

Song Owner: Ignis Brothers

Quotable: Slay mama o like furo e, o lo adjust e

O se’ku o se bust e,

But ti Yetunde shi dust e, l’aduru gbogbo owo to cost e

On verse one, Reminisce tears Hip-Hop purists apart. On verse two, he addresses body enhancements and decadence in the Nigerian church.

46.) Phlow - Time Go Come [By Ignis Brothers]

Album: Cost of Our Lives

Song Owner: Ignis Brothers

Quotable: It’s easy to say there’s a dawn up ahead,

Can you cope with the rain?

On one of Nigeria’s best albums of 2020, Phlow gives one of Nigeria’s best verses. It is both pessimistic and introspective, like echoes of a melancholy strain. Her dream was achieved and the verse makes this list.

45.) Jaido P - GO [Verse One]

Album: TBA

Song Owner: Jaido P, Davolee and Masterkraft

Quotable: E n wo bi epa,

Afe gbe boli jade...

Arguably Nigeria’s best rap song of 2020, the song sees two young men shine aboard a Masterkraft beat. Jaido P steals the spotlight with more bars.

44.) TeeMarx - Blood Cypher

Album: Resurrection

Song Owner: Alaye Proof

Quotable: I never lose a battle,

Bi ti AD, I am a Victor

While the best verses on this record took time to come, this was an amazing tone-setter on a cypher-styled record.

43.) Wiffer - Forefathers [First 1]

Album: TBD

Song Owner: Wiffer

Quotable: TBD

The song aims to pay respects to the great rappers that Nigeria has seen.

42.) ElVeektor - Igbo Landing [Verse One]

Album: Nsibidi 2

Song Owner: elVeektor

Quotable: TBD

To learn more about the Igbo Landing, please read Naija Times by veteran journalist, Ayomide Tayo.

41.) Psycho YP - Gunz and Roses [Guns N Roses]

Album: Spaceman 2.0

Song Owner: Kiienka

Quotable: The entire verse

One of the best songs on Spaceman 2.0, it saw YP chat about debauchery without an atom of remorse.

40.) Jaypachino - Lost Ones [Verses]

Album: The Pachino Story 2

Song Owner: Jaypachino

Quotable: Loads.

Pachino sounds like a member of Griselda on this record.

39.) Zorro - Abeg

Album: Rattle Snake

Song Owner: Larry Gaaga

Quotable: All about the techniques, no quotables.

The verse is about Zoro’s technique and breath control as a rapper.

38.) Alaye Proof - The Judgement [First Verse]

Album: Resurrection

Song Owner: Alaye Proof

Quotable: Everything.

Alongside Kabex, Alaye flexes his incredible lyrical capability. ‘The Judgement’ sees Kabex and Proof play Judge to Nigerian rappers on trial. The song is definitely one of the best Nigerian rap songs of 2020.

37.) Meiji - Each For Equal

Album: TBD

Owner: Meiji

Quotable: NIL

Released on International Women’s Day, Meji tried to discuss the need for egalitarianism in the Nigerian society.

36.) Olamide - Rich and Famous [Verse Two]

Album: 999 EP

Song Owner: Olamide

Quotable: It’s not about a quotable.

It’s about what Olamide was saying about the downsides and pressures of celebrity vis-a-vis the expectations that come with it.

35.) MOJO - Gboju [by Remy Baggins]

Album: Amaterasu

Song Owner: Remy Baggins & Ejoya

Quotable: Awon bawo, lesson teacher,

Mo ko won even when dem dey vacation

‘Gboju’ is a Yoruba street slang for, ‘Ignore/unlook.’ While Remy Baggins is reputed to have the best verse on this song, that might have been wrong.

Between 2:33 and 2:44, MOJO went hard on this record - he wasn’t just flowing, he made total sense in his braggadocio.

34.) M -Trill - Burn [Verse One]

Album: Calibre EP

Song Owner: Rheymophoebus & M-Trill

Quotable: This verse has moments, not quotables

The song is made by two OGs of the late 2000s rap generation in Nigerian Hip-Hop.

33.) Rhatti - Warlords

Album: 999 EP

Song Owner: Olamide

Quotable: Hand stretched out like there's something I'm tryna reach

The something in my jeans

The people tryna get me some confidential shit

That why I keep it in the music like like like

32.) Phyno - Warlords

Album: 999 EP

Song Owner: Olamide

Quotable: Nah turn on the switch

Page mu dere e ju go flip o the script

Open up my voice kam hit e the pitch nwa

Hustle hard and take a broke nigga's bitch

31.) Martyn Chika - Strange Things Happen

Album: Strange Things Happen

Song Owner: Martyn Chika

Quotable: Big apple numbers like I live in New York

The song is introspective as it addresses fake fandom and social media fakeness.

30.) Martyn Chika - Show Me Something

Album: Paper Planes EP

Song Owner: Martyn Chika

Quotable: Shot down by the cops by the cop that wasn’t meant to save

But we’re too hip to let the po-po tame us

In a review of ‘Paper Planes EP,’ Pulse Nigeria wrote, “At first listen, you realize he was schooled in the Young Money era of Hip-Hop characterized by modern 'easy lighter, easy paper' firecracker words. His bars are crafted with the technique of Drake and the flow of Euro. He might not have intended it, but that's the result.”

About ‘Show Me Something,’ Pulse Nigeria wrote, “Payper Planes, the 6-track EP opens up to 'Show Me Something.' Its beat merges ice cream sharp guitar chords on a melodious loop with piano, bass riffs and melodious legatos. From the off, the Drake-esque technique takes centre stage.

"This is God's grace, so much for the scheming..." he opens up and goes on like a hungry bear who found his Hugh Glass. On the impressive beat that has no percussion, he eulogizes his dreams and fears with healthy doses of quotable braggadocio in glorious subtlety.”

It’s all still valid.

29.) Uzikwendu - Abeg

Album: Rattle Snake

Song Owner: Larry Gaaga

Quotable: All about the techniques, no quotables.

The verse is about Uzi’s technique and breath control as a rapper.

28.) Shalom Dubas - F [by Tim Lyre]

Album: K.A.P

Song Owner: Tim Lyre

Quotable: Chop life crew when the kiss getting fire

Jaiye times two, mo laagun mose daadaa

The track is built around a sexual encounter and Dubas sings about a woman and the verse is absolutely fire aboard a Reggae-Fusion beat. It’s quite amazing how Dubas also switches between English, Yoruba, Igbo and Pidgin in one verse. Interestingly, she also sings, sing-raps and then raps. Perfection.

27.) Paybac - Killing Goat [Verse One]

Album: Beloved Vol. 2 EP

Song Owner: Barzini

Quotable: The song tells a story

This was a love song that sees Paybac aim to convince a girl to be his partner. The song is titled, ‘Killing Goat’ after the Igbo saying, “Look nyash, kill goat…”

26.) Kabex - The Judgement [Verse Two]

Album: Resurrection

Song Owner: Alaye Proof

Quotable: Everything.

Alongside Alaye Proof, Kabex flexes his incredible lyrical capability. ‘The Judgement’ ses Kabex and Proof play Judge to Nigerian rappers on trial. The song is definitely one of the best Nigerian rap songs of 2020.

25.) AQ - The Live Report [Verse One]

Album: The Live Report

Song Owner: AQ and MI Abaga

Quotable: We in a war, now everything is weaponized

If AQ was a careful revealer of truth on ‘No Pensions,’ he’s a full-on conspiracy theorist on this track. Nonetheless he has a defence, “Conspiracy theories all sound the same. they sound insane, but take a little time and you will find the plane…”

The verse is loaded with truth and queries into modern tech and pharmaceutical realities vis-a-vis governance, capitalism and power and to the exclusion of Africa.

24.) Martyn Chika - Can't Get No Sleep

Album: Paper Planes

Song Owner: Martyn Chika

Quotable: You used to be the man, but this isn't a Caitlyn Jenner show

'Can't Get No Sleep' is an emotional song that runs on the strength of some ridiculous bars. "You used to be the man, but this isn't a Caitlyn Jenner show..." is equally parts witty and impressive. It makes more sense when you realize that he referenced Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier in that song.

On the whole, the song feels like a window into Martyn's dreams of the big life as a huge rapper on tour and with the attention of beautiful women. Amazing music.

Culled from Pulse Nigeria.

23.) Magnito - Abeg [By Larry Gaaga]

Album: Rattle Snake

Song Owner: Larry Gaaga

Quotable: Mouth be like AK-47 the thing dey tu tu tu tu

Flows hot, the thing dey boil, the thing dey putu putu

Magnito is one of Nigeria’s best and - possibly Nigeria’s - most creative rapper. He effortlessly switches in-track technique to find pockets while he also switches language, even more effortlessly. Here he was simply playing while he discusses his ability aboard an impressive beat and as part of Nigeria’s leading posse cut of the year.

22.) Tim Lyre - Odeshi

Album: Wildfire

Song Owner: Prettyboy D-O

Quotable: It’s not about the quotable, it’s about the storytelling

The best part of this record is that, “My accountant dey call me, owo ti fe wole *phone rings* Owo ti wole…” moment. Lyre had tried to tell a story about money expectancy and actually uses his rap to paint a picture about the moment the money drops. The money is the an incredible reason for him to say, ‘Odeshi!’

An underrated verse, it finds three pockets to tell its story as Lyre switches between English, Pidgin and Yoruba.

21.) Odumodublvck - Don't Leave Me

Album: Drill Set

Song Owner: Mazi Codex

Quotable: The entire verse is a wild quotable!

The first thing he says is, “On a very good day a star was born, mon-star…” The entire verse is dipped in sexually charged innuendo that incorporates biblical references and football metaphors. The aim is to tell a story about a pretentious girl who claims to be a virgin.

Later, the self-acclaimed Mazi Big Gun found that the girl actually likes threesomes. He rapped, “God of Elijah, you no go fit believe she too like threesome [she dey craze]...”

20.) Deto Black - Body Count

Album: Everything You Heard Is True

Song Owner: Odunsi TheEngine

Quotable(s): Better throw it back sis, gotta let this body count...

Don't step to me just because you see me with your ma

This is one of the most-acclaimed Nigerian rap verses of the year. It comes from the staple of fresher, Deto Black. In a modern world that currently enjoys the aggressive fourth wave of feminism, where conversations of women empowerment have now transcended suffrage into lands of sexual liberalism, this song was destined to hit the right spots.

Credit must also go to Odunsi for taking a step back to give three young women their time in the spotlight. It was a great idea…

19.) Paybac - Hot Head Remix

Album: TBD

Song owner: Rik Artsenz

Quotable: Everything

It’s one of those few moments in life, when Paybac decided to leave the land of substance for a sojourn in hinterlands where he can showboat and flex his rapper range with bars and incredible technique. Did he achieve it? You bet you last nickel that he did.

18.) Pherowshuz - Coodan [Verse One]

Album: Tha Phero

Song Owner: Pherowshuz

Quotable: For person car, na you wan siddan for owner’s side

You cannot stand for anything, that’s why you cannot own a side

‘Coo’Dan’ is Nigerian for ‘Cool Down.’ In this context, it’s a direct response to excessively charged or aggressive men. In Nigeria, man scowls and aggressive shouts must be reciprocated. It’s important to know how to say, ‘Coo’dan!’ when somebody is going H.A.M on you. That’s what veteran rapper Pherowshuz tries to portray in this song.

He sings, “Coo’dan there! Coo’dan! Your blood to dey hot, bros. Coo’dan there!”

17.) Ghost - Ride With Me

Album: Verses After Dark

Song Owner:

Quotable: Naija’s a scam if you live here, it’s plain to see

Connecting the dots might be hard with local ISPs

Like a lot of songs on this list, Ghost’s verse relates to a larger conversation about Nigeria’s problems. The difference is that Ghost is more technocratic with his critique by pointing out specific instances of gross mismanagement of resources and appropriation.

To sum up the depth of Nigeria’s problems Ghost raps, “If you’re craving food for thought, you got that gourmet…”

16.) iLLBliss - Country [Verse One]

Album: IllyChapoX

Song Owner: iLLBliss

Quotable: The government was designed to rip off the people

Deep down, you don’t give a f*cking sh*t about the f*cking people

‘Country’ is yet another powerful socio-political take on the Nigerian reality. iLLBliss discusses the decadence amongst the Nigerian political elites. He also discusses the crooked social media bill, inequitable distribution of wealth and more.

The track is loaded and laced with a different take on a cliched, but never irrelevant topic. iLLBliss’ pain can be felt in his voice as he screamed, “Why are we struggling hard in our country? ah!”

15.) Barzini - God Not King

Album: Beloved, Vol. 2 (The King's Opening) - EP

Song Owner: Barzini

Quotable: Why settle for a king, when I know I’ll be a god?

The record is a brazen declaration of intent to open an impressive body of work. What really stands out about the verse is the effortless switch between ebonics, Nigerianized English and even Pidgin.

14.) Tec - Ride With Me

Album: Verses After Dark

Song Owner: Teeto Ceemos

Quotable: If we’re ever moving forward, omo this is the time

Hope my words catch fire and this sh*t ignites

The concept of the song is simple; Ghost highlights problems, Teeto Ceemos discusses pain while Tec tries to inspire Nigerians to fight for their rights. The record is powerful and pungent for its content and purpose. The ever-improving Tec then goes flow-crazy for 22 seconds between 2:50 and 3:12.

This isn’t just music, it’s a totem in time to reveal the sad realities of Nigeria.

13.) AQ - Jesus Said Use Your Head

Album: The Live Report

Owner: AQ and MI Abaga

Quotable: Most of you men of God ain’t Christ-like

Before MI Abaga delivered from a wider political spectrum, AQ attacked the decadence in the Nigerian church. He addressed violence, penance, sexual harassment and more.

12.) Paybac - Lupita

Album: CULT!

Song Owner: Paybac

Quotable: Competition can kiss my ass I'm just passing niggas up

Twelve years a slave to my Depression now up

Kick the master in the nuts for trying to block a nigga up

The verse is about introspect, as Paybac examines what it means to be Nigerian - he even links it to the mental health issues he’d highlighted on The Biggest Tree, his 2018 album.

11.) PrettyboyD-O - Ogini

Album: NIL

Song Owner: Zilla Oaks

Quotable: Guy see, play the verse

A lot of people would ignorantly think that D-O is just flipping and ‘running,’ but he’s not. ‘Ogini’ is Igbo for ‘why?’ Nigeria’s premier ‘mad man’ and self-acclaimed “animal” uses the record to discuss the reasons for his determination. He discusses his move from Port Harcourt to Lagos and how police brutality strengthened him.

10.) Teeto Ceemos - Overdose [Verse One]

Album: Verses After Dark

Song Owner: Teeto Ceemos

Quotable: This ain't resurrection, it's ascension to power

No sentence will mention my prowess

My henchmen will bench them, they're cowards

Guys, you have to play this verse to understand its quality. Teeto Ceemos uses it to discuss his ability as against the detraction he’s gotten over the years. After two quality albums in just two years, he’s earned the right to say anything he pleases.

9.) Martyn Chika - From Lagos With Love

Album: Paper Planes

Song Owner: Martin Chika

Quotable: If you can’t do wire or cash, I also take rain checks

Granted, there are better quotables on that song but the quote above is the most memorable. In an ode to his city, 26-year-old Nigerian rapper, Martyn Chika discusses the varying elements that form the heartbeat of Lagos in all its glory.

8.) MI Abaga - Jesus Said Use Your Head

Album: The Live Report

Owner: MI Abaga and AQ

Quotable: Don’t let another sheep tell you that you are sheep

Abaga took a more political gaze to the issue of religion in Nigeria and discussed the wider ripple effects of religion in a troubled nation; how it fosters patriarchy, how tithe could really aid society and more.

7.) Barelyanyhook - Lupita [By Paybac]

Album: CULT!

Song Owner: Paybac

Quotable: I've been fuckless about the Process since I clocked the Messiah did his time

Gourmet cheques with my Respect, some extra crispy fries

After Paybac’s incredible opening verse, one would have forgiven Barelyanyhook for conforming - he didn’t. Instead, he ate the expectations up and spat fire with amazing technique and his increasingly scary rap skills.

His cadences were pristine and so was his flow scheme. On a track that uses a black woman as a symbolic figure, he got vulnerable and even discusses his journey. As much as he said profound things, it’s about how he says those things.

6.) MI Abaga - Ripple Effect [By Dark Poet]

Album: TBD

Song Owner: Dark Poet

Quotable: Everything

In a year that saw the EndSARS protests, this song is crafted around conversations about police brutality and abuse of power against a bold victim - a young Nigerian. Abaga creatively weaves between English and Pidgin as he delivers this verse. It’s worth the spectacle and is brilliant for posterity.

5.) Alaye Proof - Blood Cypher

Album: Resurrection

Song Owner: Alaye Proof

Quotable: High school l’ewa when I started picking pocket

Pay attention I know you got chicken budget,

Competition kicking bucket, flow mi dabi speeding rocket

Sare je rapper l’enu bi cricket nugget

First off, he calls himself, “Alaye Proof, Daddy G.O to n wo La Liga ninu igba oshe…” In English that means, “Alaye proof, Daddy G.O that watches La Liga in a spiritual calabash…” Diabolica, right? That’s the point.

Delivered in Yoruba, Alaye proof’s verse is laced with self-vaunting and braggadocio, with heavy football-related metaphors and creative alliteration. He’s one of Nigeria’s biggest revelations of 2020.

4.) MI Abaga - The Tone of The Conversation [Verse One]

Album: The Live Report

Owner: AQ and MI Abaga

Quotable: I'm like say no to passion of Christ

You niggas passionate about likes

Drug use is sex you need a cashable vice

A record which matches braggadocio with throes of substance to herald the opening moments of an eagerly anticipated collaboration in Nigerian Hip-Hop. It was a creative marker and an aggressor's purple take on colorful rhythm. But then, he was still graceful enough to pay respects to AQ. It’s also about technique and how Abaga seems to be getting better as he gets older.

We can also put that down to the company he’s been around over the past four years - iron sharpeneth iron.

3.) AQ - No Pension

Album: God’s Engineering

Song Owner: AQ

Quotable: Everything - a lot of depth.

The second-best song on God's Engineering sees AQ speak through the vision of the disadvantages he's had to deal with. While speaking about the fugazi of Instagram, he raps, "Instagram tells you half the story, the other half is what you asking of me... Dear Lord, please take this passion.."

AQ gave a lot to the rap game, but while he was grinding, another war was brimming under. This war is one of control. While AQ battled hard to break through and become an exec, he now faces another detraction in form of streaming. While streaming has improved the fate of music, it's also issued an unfairness on artists in markets like Nigeria.

AQ understands the concept of control which a platform like Apple Music/iTunes represents. AQ likens streaming and the internet to how the American government allegedly put crack in black neighborhoods in the 80's. He then intimates this is the new form of colonization.

But then, AQ is also tired. He wants the passion to be taken off him - he doesn't really want it off, but the expression of such grim wishes shows mental fatigue in a man. This is his admission and realization that success is not enough.

This song deserves an entire article - it's one of AQ's best songs ever. The best point AQ makes on this song is about curation. This content will age amazingly.

2.) Martyn Chika - Yellow Brick Road

Album: Strange Things Happen

Song Owner: Martyn Chika

Quotable: And I’m always twice a G like supermodel Hadid…

O Negative flow, anybody can get it...

That quotable seems directly inspired by Martyn’s idol, Drake. On ‘Sandra’s Rose’ off Scorpion, Drake raps, “House full of supermodels like Mohamed Hadid…”

The beat is grimy and hearty with a unique bounce, perfectly tailored to Chika’s style. The intermittent legato strings perfectly define the producer’s masterful use of space.

1. ) AQ - Trinity

Album: Judah EP

Song Owner: MI Abaga

Quotable: My pen is floss, my flow is like the day of Pentecost

To understand that, I make you speak a different language

Read the signs, read between the lines unless it's Mayweather

Then I'm raining punches, I'm undefeated

It was almost inevitable that Nigeria’s premier friendly rivalry in Hip-Hop - MI Abaga vs AQ was going to give us Nigeria’s best rap verse. They always look to outdo each other because they enjoy the rivalry - it pushes them. If you asked them, they would compare it to Ronaldo and Messi. You’re free to roll your eyes now…

On the real though, AQ’s rise to prominence might just be Nigeria’s premier success story in recent years. The concept of the song titled ‘Trinity’ is that MI Abaga plays ‘The Father’ while AQ plays ‘The Holy Ghost.’

Blaqbonez was meant to play the son, but something happened and Abaga decided to go with another choice for his third verse. He takes aim at his former protege, MILLI - as ‘The Son.’