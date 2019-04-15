While we can argue that the social media era has aided the aggregation of conversations around the show, aided the virality of 'Game of Thrones' and has given a way to measure its impact, the sheer power of the show might still be unmatched without the internet.

Its plot alone is so powerful a multi-narrative with strong themes of sexuality and violence that it’s difficult to see a show have it all in one place like 'Game of Thrones' does. While the Ed Sheeran cameo had a song, the predominant kind of music on Game of Thrones is orchestral/chamber music/movie score, made by ace composer, Ramin Djawadi.

While some of these songs are iconic for the scenes they were played in, some are simply iconic on their own. Here are the top five songs from 'Game of Thrones' so far;

5. Ramin Djawadi – Mhysa

Making its debut in Season 3 finale of ‘Game of Thrones,’ this score which opens with cloud strings and a choral section mirrors certain similarities to the main theme of the show itself and the ‘Dragonstone’ theme played much later in the first episode of Season 7.

In the Season 3 finale of the same name where it was played, Queen Daenerys freed the slaves of Yunkai, which led them begin chanting, “Mhysa” which means, ‘Mother.’ Daenerys walks amongst them and they carry her on their shoulders, lifting her to the sky.

4. Ramin Djawadi - House Targaryen Theme

Composed by Ramin Djawadi, to the riches of the violin, choral sections and cloud strings as Djawadi - who also composed the theme for another legendary show, ’Prison Break' - is known for, this score is peculiar to the former rulers of the seven kingdoms, House Targaryen.

The score borrows influences from another Ramin Djawadi score in Season Seven.

3. Ramin Djawadi and The National - House Lannister Theme: Rains of Castamere

The score is peculiar to the fearsome and wealthy House of Lannister from which Queen Cersei, Jamie ‘Kingslayer’ Lanniser and Tyrion ‘The Imp’ Lannister are the last.

Also composed by Ramin Djwadi, it shares similarities with other Ramin Djawadi compositions, ‘A Lannister Always Pays His Debts,’ and the faster, ‘A Queen’s Justice,' but this version performed by American Folk Band, The National remains the best.

Performed before what seemed like an orchestral of violins, cellos, trumpets and tubas, lead singer for The National, Matt Berninger delivered a masterclass in his trademark baritone vocals, fit to celebrate a legendary show like ‘Game of Thrones.’ It’s just such a pity that the song was never performed on the show itself.

2. Ramin Djawadi – House Stark Theme - Goodbye Brother

Mostly synonymous with when Jon Snow was the victim of brutal and multiple stab wounds by his own brothers of The Night’s Watch, including the young boy, Oliver, the scene felt like a repeat of the Ides of March murder of Julius Caesar by Roman Senators.

The score is sad and profound, with a conveyance of strong emotion and loss, that only House Stark, the greatest victims of the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ can relate to. The title, ‘Goodbye Brother,’ also reminds of how the Starks always had to say goodbye to each other at the most inopportune times.

Running on the fuel of violin and cello, ‘Goodbye Brother’ feels like the culmination to a tragic movie as the hero falls. As Jon Snow lay down, helpless and dying after his stabbing, the intentions behind the score become apparent.

1. Ramin Djawadi – Dragonstone

Simply the best score on ‘Game of Thrones.’ It was played in Episode 1 of Season 7 after Queen Daenerys landed on the shoes of Westeros with her party. As they peruse what is left of Dragonstone - the abode of her fathers and its many beautification of ‘dragon heads,’ - the score plays.

The drums; the violins; the choir and the cellos will drive you mad. The power of the show can be felt with a simple appreciation of this score. A variation of its latter parts usually plays when any of Daenerys’ dragons make a grand entrance.