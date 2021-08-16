Plus Fireboy DML’s “Peru” rises for a second straight week on the Top 50, this time to No. 6.

Additionally, Naira Marley becomes the first artiste to have their first 3 entries as lead artiste reach the top ten of the chart as “Drug Test” makes a splash at No. 10.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, August 16, 2021.

“Lie” debuts with 55.8 million in radio audience airplay impressions and 2.24 million equivalent streams to start at No. 1 on both the radio and streaming charts respectively. “Lie” joins an exclusive list of songs to debut atop streaming and radio chart in its first week of availability – “FEM” and “Kilometre.”

It is the artiste’s first song to reach No. 1 on the Top 50 after four previous entries reached various regions of the chart (all outside the top 10).

Additionally, “Lie” records one of the biggest weeks in chart history;

Biggest weeks by a song in TurnTable Top 50 history

“Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated July 20, 2021 “Rock,” – Olamide on the chart dated June 28, 2021 “Feeling” – Ladipoe & Buju on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Rock” – Olamide on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 11, 2021 “Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated December 28, 2020 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 4, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 18, 2021

Omah Lay’s “Understand” drops to No. 2 after topping the chart for three non-consecutive weeks. The song drew 50 million in radio reach (up 2.5%), 11.3 million in TV reach (up 2040%) and 1.78 million equivalent streams (down 12.3%).

Ladipoe & Buju’s “Feeling” is steady at No. 3 on the TurnTable Top 50 after five weeks at the summit of the chart.

Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” with Lukcy Daye slides to No. 4 from its No. 2 peak it reached last week.

AV’s “Big Thug Boys” moves 6-5 to complete this week’s top five of the chart.

Fireboy DML’s “Peru” continues to rise in chart position on the TurnTable Top 50; this week, the song moves 8-6 after tallying 40 million in radio reach (up 49.3%) and 792,000 equivalent streams (down 7.2%).

Olamide’s former No. 1, “Rock” falls 4-7 on the Top 50 while Ruger’s Bounce descends 5-8.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Patoranking’s “Celebrate Me” slips 7-9 on the chart while Naira Marley’s “Drug Test” debuts at No. 10 with 2.18 million equivalent streams.

This makes Naira Marley the first artiste to have their first three entries as lead artiste reach the top ten; joining “Koleyewon” at No. 6 on the chart dated December 21, 2020 and “Coming” with Busiswa at No. 4 on the chart dated April 5, 2021 (songs from albums do not count as singles)

“Drug Test” follows the streaming-only route of “Coming” as it is not available on Nigerian radio (“Coming” is being played on satellite TVs in Nigeria, the song is No. 9 on this week’s TV Top Songs Chart).

Just outside the top ten, Zlatan’s “Alubarika” with Buju debuts at No. 12 with 1.20 million equivalent streams and 13.3 million in radio reach. This marks Zlatan’s fifth top 20 entry on the chart and Buju’s sixth.

In the previous 23 weeks before the debut of “Bling,” Buju had just one entry on the chart – “So Lovely.” Between the eighteen weeks after “Bling’s” debut, he had six entries all of which entered the top 20 and three of which reached the top ten including a 5-week No. 1 in “Feeling”