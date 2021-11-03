RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' stays at No. 1 for a 4th week

Ladipoe’s 'Running' with Fireboy DML Debuts at No. 5.

Adekunle Gold featuring Davido - High. (Platoon)
Joeboy’s “Sip (Alcohol)” spends a fourth week at No. 1 on the TurnTable Top 50 – recording the top four biggest weekly sums for a song on the chart.

Ladipoe’s “Running” with Fireboy DML launches at No. 5; it is Ladipoe’s second top five entry on the chart and Fireboy DML’s third.

Larry Gaaga’s “Egedege” with Flavour, Phyno & Theresa Onuorah starts at No. 10 on the Top 50

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming, radio airplay and TV airplay in Nigeria. All charts dated will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, November 1, 2021

“Sip (Alcohol)” tallied 47.2 million in radio reach, 2.77 million in TV reach and 3.86 million equivalent streams.

Adekunle Gold, Davido - High (Official Video)

Adekunle Gold’s “High” with Davido returns to its No. 2 peak on the Top 50; it stays atop the radio chart for a fifth week with 47.7 million in radio reach.

Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” falls 2-3 on the Top 50 – it topped the chart for a week in October.

Fireboy DML’s “Peru” ascends 6-4 after peaking at No. 3 on the chart.

Ladipoe’s “Running” with Fireboy DML starts at No. 5 on the Top 50 with 37.4 million in radio reach and 1.41 million equivalent streams. It is Ladipoe’s second top five entry after the 5-week No. 1 “Feeling” and Fireboy DML’s third after “History” and “Peru.”

Fireboy DML also becomes one of the select artistes to have multiple entries in the top five in a week.

Kizz Daniel’s 7-week No. 1 “Lie” slips to No. 6 on the chart while Timaya’s “Cold Outside” with Buju is steady at No. 7.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the TurnTable Top 50; Tiwa Savage’s “Somebody’s Son” with Brandy retreats to No. 8 from its No. 5 peak while Omah Lay’s “Understand” falls to No. 9 after topping the chart for three weeks.

Larry Gaaga’s “Egedege” with Flavour, Phyno & Theresa Onuorah launches at No. 10 on the chart after tallying 9.5 million in radio reach, 1.99 million equivalent streams and 762,000 in TV reach.

