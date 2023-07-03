2023 Mid-Year Review: Top 10 Songs

For the Nigerian music industry, 2023 got off to a slow start as most artists kept their cards closed to their chests. However, activities would get more heated as the months went by with more artists throwing their hats in the ring and delivering chart-topping singles.

After 6 months of release, some songs have towered heads and shoulders above the rest in quality, appeal, and commercial success.

These are the top ten songs for the first half of 2023 as selected by Pulse Music Desk.

10 'Declan Rice' by Odumodu Blvck

One of the fastest-rising artists in Nigerian music, Odumodu Blvck is bringing much-needed excitement and complexity to the Hip Hop scene through his blend of Highlife and Hip Hop.

With 'Declan Rice' named after the English Footballer, Odumodu showcases his ability to deliver quintessentially catchy lines that straddle street lingo and artistic depth. The single extended his fine form and further propelled him to commercial acclaim.

9. 'Stamina' by Tiwa Savage featuring Young Jonn & Ayra Starr

Afrobeats royalty Tiwa Savage continues to stand tall at the summit of the industry by collaborating with two fan-favorite sensations for a smooth record brought together by the sensational Magicsticks.

8. 'Hallelujah' by CKay featuring Blaqbonez

Aiming to connect with Nigerian listeners after enjoying global acclaim, CKay taps Hip Hop star and captivating personality Blaqbonez for 'Hallelujah'. The result is a smooth Magicsticks produced Amapiano record driven by calming synths, charming log drums, and contender for the verse of the year.

7. 'Charm' by Rema

Amidst his global ascension, Rema released the deluxe version of his debut album 'Raves & Roses' which serves as victory lap. The ultra version of his album delivers the track 'Charm' on which Rema once again showcases his hit making credentials through his elevated ability to mold melody and the superstar confidence he exudes.

6 '2:30' by Asake

After dominating 2022 in unprecedented fashion, Asake wasted no time asserting his authority in 2023 through the party starter '2:30' as he aims to continue his marathon of hit records. In Asake fashion, the single topped TurnTable Top 100 and enjoyed commercial acclaim as he continues to emphasize why he's the landlord of the charts.

5. 'Who Is Your Guy' remix by Spyro featuring Tiwa Savage

If there's any artist whose career ascended to a new level in 2023 following the release of one track, it's Spyro who's having a wonderful time in the mainstream after tapping Tiwa Savage to deliver a ranking verse for the remix of his hit record.

4. 'Gwagwalada' by BNXN featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

Nigerian chorus master BNXN has delivered hit records for different artists and with 'Gwagwalada' he aimed to score one for himself. He tapped superstar producer Sarz, hitmaker Kizz Daniel, and rave-of-the-moment Seyi Vibez for a sensational Amapiano cut that has enjoyed massive commercial success.

3. 'Party No Dey Stop' by Adekunle Gold feat Zinoleesky

The Lagos boys from Agege combined to celebrate their surreal journey from the low-income neighborhood to stardom. Through a party-starting composition that had fans across all social media platforms reveling at the moment while echoing the affirmative lines that make it relatable.

2. 'Ojapiano' by KCee

Afrobeats veteran KCee has constantly reinvented himself to deliver new sounds that combine mainstream elements he combines with his Igbo roots.

With 'Ojapiano,' KCee returns with a hybrid of the soundscape dominating Amapiano sound and the famous Igbo flute (Oja) for an outstanding record that has arrested the attention of listeners on a monumental scale.

1. 'Unavailable' by Davido featuring Musa Keys

After a while away from the scene, Davido returned with his fourth studio album 'Timeless' which delivered the hit record 'Unavailable' produced by Ragee and Magicsticks.

'Unavailable' announced Davido's return and asserted his place as the first among equals in the ranks of hitmakers on the African continent.