ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

2023 Mid-Year Review: Top 10 Songs

Adeayo Adebiyi

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs for the first half of 2023.

Top ten songs for the first half of 2023
Top ten songs for the first half of 2023

Recommended articles

For the Nigerian music industry, 2023 got off to a slow start as most artists kept their cards closed to their chests. However, activities would get more heated as the months went by with more artists throwing their hats in the ring and delivering chart-topping singles.

After 6 months of release, some songs have towered heads and shoulders above the rest in quality, appeal, and commercial success.

These are the top ten songs for the first half of 2023 as selected by Pulse Music Desk.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the fastest-rising artists in Nigerian music, Odumodu Blvck is bringing much-needed excitement and complexity to the Hip Hop scene through his blend of Highlife and Hip Hop.

With 'Declan Rice' named after the English Footballer, Odumodu showcases his ability to deliver quintessentially catchy lines that straddle street lingo and artistic depth. The single extended his fine form and further propelled him to commercial acclaim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afrobeats royalty Tiwa Savage continues to stand tall at the summit of the industry by collaborating with two fan-favorite sensations for a smooth record brought together by the sensational Magicsticks.

Aiming to connect with Nigerian listeners after enjoying global acclaim, CKay taps Hip Hop star and captivating personality Blaqbonez for 'Hallelujah'. The result is a smooth Magicsticks produced Amapiano record driven by calming synths, charming log drums, and contender for the verse of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst his global ascension, Rema released the deluxe version of his debut album 'Raves & Roses' which serves as victory lap. The ultra version of his album delivers the track 'Charm' on which Rema once again showcases his hit making credentials through his elevated ability to mold melody and the superstar confidence he exudes.

ADVERTISEMENT

After dominating 2022 in unprecedented fashion, Asake wasted no time asserting his authority in 2023 through the party starter '2:30' as he aims to continue his marathon of hit records. In Asake fashion, the single topped TurnTable Top 100 and enjoyed commercial acclaim as he continues to emphasize why he's the landlord of the charts.

If there's any artist whose career ascended to a new level in 2023 following the release of one track, it's Spyro who's having a wonderful time in the mainstream after tapping Tiwa Savage to deliver a ranking verse for the remix of his hit record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian chorus master BNXN has delivered hit records for different artists and with 'Gwagwalada' he aimed to score one for himself. He tapped superstar producer Sarz, hitmaker Kizz Daniel, and rave-of-the-moment Seyi Vibez for a sensational Amapiano cut that has enjoyed massive commercial success.

The Lagos boys from Agege combined to celebrate their surreal journey from the low-income neighborhood to stardom. Through a party-starting composition that had fans across all social media platforms reveling at the moment while echoing the affirmative lines that make it relatable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afrobeats veteran KCee has constantly reinvented himself to deliver new sounds that combine mainstream elements he combines with his Igbo roots.

With 'Ojapiano,' KCee returns with a hybrid of the soundscape dominating Amapiano sound and the famous Igbo flute (Oja) for an outstanding record that has arrested the attention of listeners on a monumental scale.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a while away from the scene, Davido returned with his fourth studio album 'Timeless' which delivered the hit record 'Unavailable' produced by Ragee and Magicsticks.

'Unavailable' announced Davido's return and asserted his place as the first among equals in the ranks of hitmakers on the African continent.

From its famous dance challenge that has attracted fans from all over the globe to the delightful feeling of its musicality down to its massive commercial acclaim 'Unavailable' is undoubtedly the biggest song of the first half of 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage is the GOAT - Teebillz shows support for ex-wife

Tiwa Savage is the GOAT - Teebillz shows support for ex-wife

2023 Mid-Year Review: Top 10 Songs

2023 Mid-Year Review: Top 10 Songs

Wizkid & Tems reunite at Essence Festival for sensational performance

Wizkid & Tems reunite at Essence Festival for sensational performance

Davido delights fans at sold out show in Washington DC

Davido delights fans at sold out show in Washington DC

Joke Silva describes what it's like to love her husband post-dementia

Joke Silva describes what it's like to love her husband post-dementia

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Why Nigerians loved, and still love, Michael Jackson so much

Why Nigerians loved, and still love, Michael Jackson so much

Fast-rising Ghanaian Yaw Ray impresses on debut EP ‘Delay not Denial’

Fast-rising Ghanaian Yaw Ray impresses on debut EP ‘Delay not Denial’

Moore DH announces exciting two-track single 'La Familia' & 'On Me'

Moore DH announces exciting two-track single 'La Familia' & 'On Me'

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A list of all the winners at the 2023 BET Awards

Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List]

Nigerian artists with BET Awards

8 Nigerian artists who have won BET awards

A Pulse interview with Nigerian music producer Ragee

Ragee: The producer behind the biggest Afrobeats song of 2023 [Pulse Interview]

Seyi Vibez's announces free show for Ikorodu fans

Seyi Vibez announces free show for Ikorodu fans