﻿Here is another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's weekly list of the best songs that could soundtrack your week.

Last week, we featured Buju, Davina Oriakhi, Barry Jhay and so forth. You can catch that list HERE. This week, we feature Flash, Muyiwa Akhigbe, Zahzah, MEJI, Idahams and SamvsTheKids.

Here are the songs this week;

Flash - Balenciego

Produced by the legendary Sarz, this shares striking similarities with 'Killin Dem,' the Burna Boy smash it.

Ghasty - Balance

On a vibe, Ghasty discusses the curves and 'fullness' of a faceless woman's body. You might like it.

Muyiwa Akhigbe - Outta My System

Produced by Bankyondbeatz, the talented Mr. Akhigbe is vindictive towards an ex.

Zahzah - SUNDOWN

The song with a colorful video is a love song. 'Wash' is you will.

MEJI - Keep Racing

MEJI has a day job, but he also raps. This might be our pick of the week - a Hip-Hop song about the speedbumps of life in pursuit of higher goals.

DNA Twins - Ifesinachi

A dance song with both visual and audio alte aesthetics comes from the double MAVIN act.

Rick Artsenz - Ride

You might not know him, but his new 7-track EP, Federal Smoke is out now and it's smokes! Don't let this track fool you, the man can rap - like 'rap rap.' This one is for the books and it's a love song.

Idahams - Billion Dollar

On Friday, November 8, 2019, he signed with Universal Music Nigeria, and this is his first offering on the label. You can access this song HERE.

Mani Lapussh - I Confess

This one is produced by the talented Lussh. With its pon pon beat, the song is also is a 'confession' of love and lust.

Samvsthekids and Birrboymo - Bad Things

This is the second-best pic of the week.