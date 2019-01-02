Nobody owes you anything, not even the music industry irrespective of how much you have supported or contributed to it.

That is one mantra that I have come to live my life by over the years, no thanks to the Twitter community that constantly pummels it into my subconscious state, but maybe the Nigerian music industry does in some form owe me, at least for my dedication and support for what it has supplied over the years.

Having zero expectations provides the perfect foil to avoid disappointments but the way I am wired, the thrill of what is to come or what may, finds me constantly expectant, ultimately demanding for more and hoping that someday, somehow, I will get that which I seek even when it is not entirely within my control to make happen.

It is with this mindset that I cast a glance on all that the music industry offered in 2018 on the eve of the new year. Smiling over the success story of the likes of Teni and Burna Boy [whose 'Ye' was playing coincidentally in the background as I drafted my first thoughts for this piece].

Recognizing Davido's exploits in what in many ways was one of his most influential years especially with his DMW label and the body of works they produced, Wizkid's feats, the emergence of the 'Zanku' dance that swept through the streets faster than a virus and the abundance of the new wave of young talents that left their mark in 2018, the year was indeed a swell one but yet I demand for more.

My expectations

One of 2018's biggest sensation was Teni, call her the Makanaki or the entertainer and it fits, because in the year just ended, she dazzled and her last single, 'Uyo Meyo' released a few days to the end of the year provided the right soundtrack to close the curtains on the year.

It was heartwarming to see a female artist steal the headlines once again, but we need more women to not just infiltrate the mainstream but to consistently do so.

How does she plan to better this year? What surprises does this exuberant talent have in store to sustain the party she started in 2018?

2017 saw Niniola and Simi make a huge splash but their impact the following year didn't do justice compared to the follow-up that the likes of Wizkid and Davido enjoyed from the same year.

While every male artist with a decent number of following were headlining their concerts, providing platforms for their friends to perform and shutting down stages across town, the female artists were largely missing, save for Niniola and Simi who had headline events with even Tiwa Savage failing to have one, though she alongside Teni were the eternal female names at every major concerts, but we need more.

A Tekno album maybe?

I waited in vain for this last year, but he failed to deliver. Not like it is anything too much to ask for but it is quite painful to see a genuinely talented individual continue without a clear path or direction towards building a brand or taking his name beyond the realms of being 'promising.'

Barely two years ago, armed with singles like, 'Pana' and 'Rara', Tekno was the leader of the third force that threatened to break the duopoly of Davido and Wizkid on the pop throne.

The multi talented singer and producer has the boyish looks, the charming voice well complemented with the dance skills, a solid number of hit anthems that already earned him a large following of female fans and a picture with Drake had further placed some 'validation' that he was headed for great things on the global stage.

But as 2018 came to a close, the biggest news attached to his name was that he had lost his voice, one he was actually yet to fully discover on the scene.

Seven years after his debut single, 'Holiday', six years after signing his first major deal with Made Men Music Group, Tekno has no solo body of work to his name (despite initially announcing one in 2016 with an album title even released) and the hits are not exactly as banging as before with his last mainstream record 'Jogodo' enmeshed in a copyright theft controversy.

I still believe in Tekno but there is a limit to how much that faith would hold especially with a younger generation of talents taking up the space where he once reigned supreme. Only a truly brilliant album can change things for him this year.

More attention to Streams, less to downloads

Mr Eazi has shown us all in 2018 that with a clear strategy and purposeful moves, Nigerian artists can achieve impressive streaming numbers that will provide an alternative source of income outside seeking brand endorsement or concert performances.

I always try [with very little success] to convince upcoming artists who want their music not just on Pulse but for it to be made available for download, that 'downloads' are no longer the way to go.

Despite how digitally people now consume music, a lot of Nigerian acts wallow in its obscurity and are failing to tap into the market that streaming platforms provide.

Streaming has apparently overtaken physical and digital album sales and hopefully more Nigerian artists will play the streaming game better, which will in the long run translate to increased royalty payouts.

The Hip-hop scene continuing its good run

Off the back of MI's scathing 'YRSFUYL' single in the latter stages of 2017, Nigerian rappers put in the work last year with a number of them delivering standout projects. Show Dem Camp have again kick-started things the right way with the release of ''Clone Wars IV.''

There is, however, still plenty more work to be done, especially in terms of supporting each other. Nobody plays the 'We support ourselves when we actually don't' gimmick better than the Nigerian rapper and that was evident at the end of the year concerts.

Rappers also need to stay consistent with the music supply and influencing the culture with their message.

Our biggest rappers from Eedris Abdulkareem, Ruggedman, Da Grin, Naeto C, Olamide and with the latter part of 2018, Zlatan, shaped pop culture more with their music, when we again connect with that void, rap would be better for it.

Finally...

I will be on the look out for the 'Alte' movement, if what they achieved in 2018 is anything to judge with, then one needs to pay attention to their progress this year and;

Come February 10, 2019, at the 'fifth' time of the Anikulapo clan trying, I do hope Seun Kuti brings home that Grammy, the Nigerian music industry is long overdue one.

Happy new year.