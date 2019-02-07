The late 90s was the period when the industry witnessed a paradigm shift that allowed for younger talents with wider pop influences take the step into becoming a mainstay in the industry.

1999 was the year when a lot of classic records was unleashed on us following the success of a group like The Remedies the year before.

Even though a lot has changed and the music has progressed tremendously in two decades, it is still worthy to celebrate some of the songs that ruled the airwaves and were the biggest hits at the time.

Here are 5 songs that reigned supreme 20 years ago

Paul Play - 'Mo So Rire'

Paul Play Dairo, the Producer/songwriter/singer and son to the music legend, Late I.K Dairo, is one of the most impactful artists of the Nigerian pop era.

From his ''Dairo Music Foundation Project,'' Paul Play released the smash single, 'Mo So Rire' featuring Tony Tonero, which was one of the truly national hit songs of the time.

The ex-Oxygen member who at the point was signed to the leading label, Kennis Music featured on stages across the country and was even invited to perform at churches following the success of the single.

20 years after, 'Mo So Rire' remains a timeless classic.

Tony Tetuila - 'Omode Meta Sere'

Following his bitter exit from the revolutionary group, The Remedies who came to the limelight in 1998 with the hit single, 'Shakomo,' Tony assembled some of his friends including 2face Idibia, Blackface and members of the group Ruff, Rugged n Raw and delivered what can be called the first mainstream diss song taking shots at his former friend, Eedris Abdulkareem.

Omode Meta Sere was a catchy tune that will go an and become the national anthem of its time.

Fada U Turn - 'Yetunde'

Even though he sadly passed away at the young age of 36 nearly six years ago, the Okokomaiko bred artist will forever be remembered for his single, 'Yetunde', which was the perfect love record for everyone especially those who bore the name, 'Yetunde.'

Daddy Showkey - 'Diana'

The Ghetto Soldier started his music career in the mid-90s and recorded instant hits like 'Welcome' which helped usher in the new generation of talents from Ajegunle.

But it was in 1999 with the release of 'Diana' that he brought younger and more wider listeners into his sphere.

The song which remains an evergreen anthem touched on the popular Nigerian story of a couple searching for a child and the pressures that come from the family members. This easily warmed its way into the hearts of music lovers nationwide and ensured that the record was a massive success.

Plantashun Boiz - 'You and I'

The Plantashun Boiz positioned itself as Nigeria's finest RnB group and one of the songs that led the way to their fame is the classic love anthem 'You and I.'

The group comprising of the trio of 2face, Blackface and Faze delivered a belter of a tune that changed the game and even though they have gone on to enjoy solo successes, 'You and I' continues to bring feelings of nostalgia that reminds us of what they offer together.