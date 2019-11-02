Here is another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's weekly list of songs you need to hear.

On the last installment, we featured Yoco Jay, Johson IP, Oludasa, Mojeed, Alpha and so forth. After another great week, we feature Davina Oriakhi, Buju, Dunnie, Tomi Owo and so forth.

Here are the songs;

Buju - L'enu

When Buju got nominated for Rookie of the Year, people rightly complained. He hadn't done enough, but what he has is an ability to make good music. Already, he can be proud of a fan-favourite in 'Spiritual,' on which he featured rapper, Zlatan.

This one looks set to be another fan-favourite.

Davina Oriakhi - Tears

Spoken word artist and talented singer, Davina Oriakhi returns with afro-folk/ballad blend. It follows 'Bang The Drum,' her collaboration with Preye Itams.

Dunnie - Tired AF

Dunnie is talented and on this one, she sounds out a common manifesto, "Poverty is not for me." It is a satire about the desolate state of Nigerian affairs.

Jasën Blu - Already

This is such a good R&B song with an impressive climax. Jasen Blu is a clairvoyant lover who brags about his fifth sense to his woman - he knows exactly what she wants.

Barry Jhay - Gang Gang

These days, Barry Jhay and Oxlade seem to turn everything they touch into gold. As this track suggests, Barry Jhay has not lost it. Fresh off winning the headies, this underrated track will definitely interest you.

Tomi Owo & Alpha P - Number One

You can listen to the song HERE.

Tomi Owo is the ubiquitous singer and Alpha Ojini is the Headies-nominated producer and rapper who just released his sophomore album, Chvmeleon. This one is for MTV Shuga.

Blizzy - Voice2Rep

This is socio-political commentary from Blizzy.

ItsWilFresh featuring Skeppafromthe90s - New Life

This is our pick of the week. You know when vocals fuse so perfectly with a song while so clear to understand and digest? Well, Wil Fresh is so good at that. He returns with this beauty.

David Melli - 100 Milla

This one is gbedu for the soul.

AsrielNG featuring Loti - Run The City

Closing out this list is Asriel's trap bop about his cold hearted tendency in pursuit of success.