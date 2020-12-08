For over a decade, Hennessy has been associated with Hip-Hop across the world and in Nigeria. Every year, it heavily invests in celebrating Nigeria's Hip-Hop Culture.

It places the esteemed culture on a pedestal and gives some of its brightest lights the opportunity to shine with great visuals and impressive content direction.

Bars are spit and emceeing is celebrated.

This year will see an impressive line-up of Nigerian Hip-Hop elites. It will also be the second phase of Hennessy Artistry 2020.

The first phase featured The Conversation with MI Abaga and Vector tha Viper as they discussed their beef in relation to Nigerian Hip-Hop across three episodes.

The Cypher Videos will be hosted on the Hennessy YouTube page on the 9th, 10th, and 11th of December.

*This is a featured post.