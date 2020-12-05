On December 9, 10 and 11, 2020, Hennessy Nigeria will continue its rich association with Nigerian Hip-Hop as it launches the 2020 Rap Cyphers. For over 10 years, Hennessy has been associated with Hip-Hop across the world and in Nigeria. Every year, it invests millions of Naira into celebrating Nigeria's Hip-Hop subculture.

It places the esteemed culture on a pedestal and gives some of its brightest lights the opportunity to shine. While the cyphers have revealed the realities of Nigerian television, recent years has seen Hennessy employ great visuals and impressive content direction while also rewarding rappers who appear on the cyphers.

Hennessy Artistry 2020: Hennessy Cyphers 2020. [Hennessy Nigeria]

This year will see an impressive line-up of Nigerian Hip-Hop eliteness. It will also be the second phase of Hennessy Artistry 2020. The first phase featured The Conversation with MI Abaga and Vector tha Viper as they discussed their beef in relation to Nigerian Hip-Hop across three episodes.

The Cypher Videos will be hosted on the Hennessy YouTube page on the 9th, 10th and 11th of December. The talents will receive the general videos and generic fliers, their single shots and the flier specific for their Cypher group.

The videos go live in this order :

Falz + SDC + CDQ – 9/12/2020 Vader + Payper Corleone + Phlow + Barrylane – 10/12/2020 Vector + MI + Teeto Ceemos + Jesse Jagz – 11/12/2020

All the episodes of the cypher are worthy of anticipation. You will not want to miss this one.