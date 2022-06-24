Hennessy Artistry VS Class: PDSTRN emerges winner of season VIII!!

Pulse Nigeria

PDSTRN, who represents the “Never stop Never settle” spirit of Hennessy, is a returning contestant to the VS Class, started this VS class journey at the Lagos auditions where he competed with over a thousand MCs from across the country for a spot in the class. Going up against fellow finalists; Precious Dozi, Teddy, Fozter, Thello, Erena Blaq, Zez, King Jahvid, he earned his crown in a stimulating final battle with Barelyanyhook.

The fa

Pulse Nigeria

ceoff between PDSTRN and Barelyanyhook for the title in the final round had both rappers tapping deeper into their creativity. It was evidently a hard call for the judges to make, as both talents gave a worthy final battle. PDSTRN could barely contain his excitement at his win:

“I'm so elated... I am grateful for being in this position right now. Shout out to Hennessy, it's so crazy what they are doing for the culture and I hope they continue to do it to the end of time, cos rappers out here need that”.

Deeply rooted in urban culture, Hennessy reaffirms its commitment to discovering and incubating talented and budding Hip Hop stars with the Hennessy Artistry VS Class platform.

Catch all episodes of the Hennessy Artistry VS Class Season VIII 2022 on YouTube @HennessyNigeria and on Trace Naija Channel 325 and Keep the conversation going on Facebook @HennessyNigeria.

#HennessyVSClass2022 #HennessyArtistry2022

---