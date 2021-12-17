Hennessy Artistry GAME ON!: All the stars shone bright

Pulse Nigeria

The Artiste line-up this year was absolutely star studded, but before we got into the performances, Hennessy launched a new nightlife platform, GAME ON!, which aims to bring gamification into the nightlife scene. A.I agent VERA was unveiled to the crowd in a riveting visual display, assisted by the co-host, Jimmie Akinsola. Guests who had earlier downloaded the mobile gaming app participated in exciting rounds of the games.

The first acts for the night was a dance performance choreographed by Wale Rubber featuring dancers who participated at the Les Twins Masterclass hosted by Hennessy in November.

The main concert got underway with an alternating mix of DJ sets, delivered by DJ Consequence, DJ Shawn & DJ Factor with Hypemen Jerry Shaffer, Jimmie Akinsola & KBumper, and artiste performances.

Badboy Timz opened the show, elevating the crowds energy with his hit songs. His performances was followed by LadiPoe, whose performances got the crowd hype and ready for what was to come for the rest of the night.

Then came the only celestial being, Ayra Starr, followed by Vector with bars of ice, and a surprise appearance of Good girl LA to round up his set. For the first time on a performance stage, M.I joined Vector, and the pair shut it down performing ‘Crown of Clay’ to the cheer of an excited audience.

M.I took over the stage and gave a strong performance, taking us on a journey through his discography that had the crowd screaming. Up next was Adekunle Gold; he kept the energy up, and kept the crowd alive, performing his recent hits and crowd favourite ‘High’.

Patoranking, one of the major headline acts, stormed the stage next, and his energy was unmatched as usual. If you thought the crowd was pumped before, his performance almost brought the roof down.

It was only right another headline act would follow, enter Olamide, doing what he does best, and the crowd loved it. Reekado Banks took to the stage next, followed by Omah Lay. Having both had a great year, the crowd were ecstatic to see them, and they did not disappoint!

Finally to close out the show, came an energetic performance from Mayorkun. There was no better way to end an incredible show than to leave it in the capable hands of the Mayor of Lagos.

This year’s finale concert was one for the books, not only because of the star studded line-up, but because of the entire experience Hennessy provided for guests demonstrating the brand’s unmatched reputation for delivering exceptional premium experiences.

Hennessy Artistry is a global platform which brings together on stage for a night, riveting performances from some of the most talented acts in the region. It is a platform that has significantly influenced the Nigerian music industry and urban culture over the years, paving the way for some of the biggest names in the Nigerian and global music industry today.

