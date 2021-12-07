Hennessy Artistry 2021: Game ON! Featuring Patoranking, Olamide, Mayorkun, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr & more

Known for delivering exceptional experiences, Hennessy is set to introduce the GAME ON platform to its guests, who can expect to be fully immersed in a memorable and multi-sensorial night during the event across several experience touch points.

Hennessy Artistry is a global platform which brings together on stage for a night, riveting performances from some of the most talented acts in the region. It is a platform that has significantly influenced the Nigerian music industry and urban culture over the years, paving the way for some of the biggest names in the Nigerian and global music industry today.