Hennessy Artistry 2021 Cyphers - Meet the artists

Nicholas Ihua-Maduenyi, popularly known as PsychoYP is a Nigerian trap/hip-hop artiste who has garnered a large underground hip-hop fan base of new age music lovers in Nigeria.

Born and raised in Abuja, his rap career started in 2016 with the release of his “Lost in The Sauce” EP.

The multi-faceted artist has a diverse sound that cuts across trap, rap, grime, R&B and hip-hop.

As one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising rappers, he featured on over 34 released songs in 2020, making him the most featured artist in Nigeria of 2020.

His sophomore mixtape “YPSZN2”, which he released in 2019 was nominated for “Best Rap Album” at the 14th Headies Awards.

His music catalog has achieved over 15 million streams across all digital platforms independently and his biggest singles include “OGA (remix)” featuring YCEE, Dremo & Blaqbonez, and “National Anthem”.

Aptly crowned the Fresh Prince of Nigerian Rap, PsychoYP is charting his way to the top in the new wave of urban music, breaking barriers in Nigeria and beyond.

We can’t wait to hear him on the Hennessy Artistry Cypher 2021!

Instagram: @Psychoyp

Alpha Ojini:

Ebuka Alex Ojini-Ntamere who goes by the stage name Alpha Ojini, is a Nigerian musical artiste who wears the many hats of a rapper, producer. and sound engineer.

He released his first studio project "No Silence", a self-produced 10-track project in 2010.

This was followed in 2011 by another 10-track project "The Road to R.U.S.H", consisting only of covers of popular songs; he recorded this entire project in a 4-hour session, which is mind-blowing. In 2014.

Alpha released his third body of work, a 6-track self-produced EP titled "My Own Horns: The JazzRap Project".

In 2019, he released his highly anticipated rap album, “Chvmeleon”, which has gone on to have over 2 million streams on major music platforms across the world.

He has worked with major acts such as MI, Blaqbonez, Hotyce, Oxlade, Ycee, and PsychoYP.

His mentor in the industry is MI and he has close affiliations with rapper, Hotyce and singer, Oxlade. Alpha promises to be cold on this year’s Hennessy Artistry Cypher!

Instagram: @Alpha_ojini

Legendary Styles:

Onwusonye Samuel Ikokwu, also known as Legendary Styles, is a rapper & singer, born and raised in Imo state.

He started music at a very tender age when he used various instruments which he heard on his SEGA game console to sing and rap.

He had recorded several songs but didn’t release any till 2021, when he decided to make music a priority.

His first released track gained huge success, and with that he was determined to take over the music scene introducing a new genre of music “Afro-Drill”.

He demonstrates these talents and diversity in his lead single “Loose Guard (I see, I saw)”, complemented by his catchy dance to go with the song. Legendary Styles stays true to his style in every song by rapping in both English and Igbo.

We certainly can’t wait to see how he brings Afro Drill to the Hennessy Artistry Cypher 2021!

Instagram: @Legendary_styles_

Barrylane:

Ogunlana Oluwasegun Obaro, popularly known by stage name Barrylane, began his rap career at age 12.

He grew up listening to Notorious BIG, DMX, and Snoop Dogg, who inspired his love for rap music, and he decided to explore this vibrant art form.

He took part in street rap battles with his friends, where he subsequently grew his rap skills. Barrylane burst onto the scene after winning the 2018 Hennessy Artistry VS Class, and attributes most of his success to that.

Now, he gets his inspiration from listening to Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Kanye West, and their different styles have helped him in discovering his.

We already know that Barrylane brings the fire, and we can’t wait to see him on the 2021 Hennessy Artistry Cypher!

Instagram: @Therealbarrylane

The Cyphers will run over a 3-week period and will air on YouTube @HennessyNigeria every Tuesday from September 21st.

You can also catch the Hennessy Cyphers on Trace Naija, DSTV channel 325.