Artist: Heli Kush
Heli Kush drops new exciting single, 'Problem'
Rising sensation Heli Kush has released a new exciting single titled 'Problem'.
Song Title: Problem
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: February 24th, 2023
Producers: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minute 16 seconds
Features: None
Label: GOS Records LLC
Details/Takeaway: Heli Kush shows is genre bending talent in this new exciting single that combines cathcy melodies and a smooth delivery.
