ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Heli Kush drops new exciting single, 'Problem'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising sensation Heli Kush has released a new exciting single titled 'Problem'.

Heli Kush - 'Problem'
Heli Kush - 'Problem'

Artist: Heli Kush

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Song Title: Problem

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: February 24th, 2023

Producers: Unknown

Song Art:

Heli Kush - 'Problem'
Heli Kush - 'Problem' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minute 16 seconds

Features: None

Label: GOS Records LLC

Details/Takeaway: Heli Kush shows is genre bending talent in this new exciting single that combines cathcy melodies and a smooth delivery.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBTitans: 12 housemates are up for eviction this week

BBTitans: 12 housemates are up for eviction this week

BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

Gay Nigerian drama wins queer film award at Berlinale 2023

Gay Nigerian drama wins queer film award at Berlinale 2023

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal

Toyin Abraham claps back at critics with fearless declaration

Toyin Abraham claps back at critics with fearless declaration

Heli Kush drops new exciting single, 'Problem'

Heli Kush drops new exciting single, 'Problem'

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcome their first bundle of joy!

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcome their first bundle of joy!

BBTitans: Ebubu and Tsatsii win the Head of House title again

BBTitans: Ebubu and Tsatsii win the Head of House title again

Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun welcome a set of twins after 7 years of waiting

Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun welcome a set of twins after 7 years of waiting

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems, Speed Darlington, Teni

Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes the second highest charting Afrobeats song on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy, Spice, Tems, Vybez Kartel

What Afrobeats can learn from the international decline of Dancehall

50 Cent, Tekno

'It feels great,' 50 Cent reacts to Tekno sampling his song