Details: The Headies Academy's decision was necessitated by Portable's recent running of the law where he claimed he is the founder of the deadly one million boys gang which terrorised Lagos citizens during the lockdown.
Headies withdraws Portable's nominations due to police investigation
The Headies Academy has announced the withdrawal of the two nominations awarded to rising Afrobeats act Portable. The announcement was made on Tuesday, 26th July, 2022, via the Headies social media platforms.
Recommended articles
Portable would later refute this claim after it attracted wide criticism and led to a police investigation.
Portable has previously threatened to kill other nominees should he lose either of the two categories he was nominated for.
The Headies Academy's decision to withdraw Portable's nomination means that he won't be getting a chance to win the Rookie of the Year and Best Street Hop which he was nominated for.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng