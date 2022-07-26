RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Headies withdraws Portable's nominations due to police investigation

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Headies Academy has announced the withdrawal of the two nominations awarded to rising Afrobeats act Portable. The announcement was made on Tuesday 26th July 2022 via the Headies social media platforms.

Portable (Audiomack)
Details: The Headies Academy's decision was necessitated by Portable's recent running of the law where he claimed he is the founder of the deadly one million boys gang which terrorized Lagos citizens during the lock down.

Portable would later refute this claim after it attracted wide criticism and led to a police investigation.

Portable has previously threatened to kill other nominees should he lose either of the two categories he was nominated for.

The Headies Academy's decision to withdraw Portable's nomination means that he won't be getting a chance to win the Rookie of the Year and Best Street Hop which he was nominated for.

