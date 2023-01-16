ADVERTISEMENT
'He has always been there for me,' Ubi Frankly says on relationship with Davido

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian record label chief, executive, talent manager, and businessman Ubi Franklin has revealed the close relationship he shares with Nigerian megastar Davido whom he describes as family.

Ubi Franklin, Davido
Ubi Franklin, Davido

Details: In an interview on "Tea With Tay", Ubi Franklin opened up on his relationship with Davido with whom he has developed a close friendship over the years.

According to Ubi, Davido is one of the people who have always been there for him even at his lowest, Ubi revealed that Davido would always call him and mock him just so he would laugh and forget his worries.

He also shared that the megastar entrusted him with managing his partner Chioma.

Ubi Franklin recently got himself a new tattoo of Ifeanyi's Adeleke's nickname "Popsicle" on his hand. The gesture drew admiration from fans on social media who admired his love for Davido and his family.

In the interview, Ubi Franklin showered praises on Davido whom he described as a kind person and an amazing friend.

You can watch the full interview below.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
