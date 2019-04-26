In December 2018, rapper, Davolee was part of the initial mock-photo collage used to promote Olamide’s compilation album with his signees, ﻿. However, a few days to the release, something happened with the vigilant people, Davolee was not on the supposed album art, fueling talk.

The artists who ended up on the album were Limerick, Lil Kesh, Fire Boy, Temmie Ovwasa, Lyta and DJ Enimoney. Tongues started wagging and speculation became the order of the day about the status of Davolee within the YBNL set-up. The rapper had relatively stalled since he released ‘Cirocing.’

Shocking news today reaching Pulse suggest the rapper has allegedly left YBNL for another label. The news emanates from the singer’s Instagram story where he wrote the caption, “Onto the next one #NewNationmuzik #DavoleeWay #NewFamily” which suggest that the artiste may have dumped YBNL after spending two years with the label.”

Asides this cryptic Instagram caption, Pulse is yet to confirm the rumour from both camps.

Equally, the Instagram story has since been deleted.

Pulse will provide updates as they unfold.