Adebayo Razzak Kolawole, a zealous artist with the stage name HarryJay, is an Ambassador for lagos state Commissioner for Tourism art and culture. He is a student of the prestigious Lagos State University(LASU).
HARRY JAY introduces himself with amazing single 'Jo Fun Mi'
He is the Voice behind "pakam.ng" TV commercial and the LAWMA "Keep Lagos Clean" Jingle. He created and led a musical group known as "Swagkids" and they won several musical contests.
He decided to go solo
The Afrobeats artsite releases his first single of the year Jo Funmi which was produced by Kaycekeys to appease his fans after being silent for a while. He has been working overtime to ensure splendid music is rolled out.
Instagram - @Harryjaymusic
Twitter - @Harryjaymusic1
Facebook - @Harryjaymusicc
