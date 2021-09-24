Hanu Jay will impress you on his new EP, 'WOW'

Since last year, Hanu Jay’s musical output has been prolific, jumping on collaborations with Zlatan Ibile, Dj Consequence and Yung6ix, his frequent collaborator. While serving singles, he’d announce his forthcoming tape, a project which would showcase & introduce his talent to a broader audience.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

"Wow, [Can I Blow Your Mind} is a brilliant sonic effort, right from the ethereal "soul food" choir rendition on opener “Happy,” to the synth-heavy “Alright” which evokes a party vibe, the production complements Hanu Jay’s talent for “unconventional melodies ". On “Party on the Moon,” those elements are present, as the Delta-born musician cajoles everyone to the dancefloor, complemented by "Disally" on production duties.

Growing up, Hanu Jay loved listening to Konto, an indigenous derivation of Dancehall and on this tape, the influence shines on tracks like “Wavy” and “Rythmn & Soul” where he broods over a lover, tenderly singing about their imperfections while accompanying horns elevate the mood of the record. A&R’d by experienced music executive G'bemi Ereku, the project is cohesive and succinct, running just over twenty minutes.

You can stream, DOWNLOAD & Share the EP.