After a well received performance with Mayorkun on "Insane", Hanu jay is back with his 4th project. Exciting Afrofusion musician Hanu Jay has shared his latest EP, Wow, (Can I Blow Your Mind). The project has seven songs and it's off the back of his recent well received single with Mayorkun “INSANE,” which had been released earlier, stoking anticipation for "Wow".
Hanu Jay will impress you on his new EP, 'WOW'
A&R’d by experienced music executive G'bemi Ereku, the project is cohesive and succinct, running just over twenty minutes.
Since last year, Hanu Jay’s musical output has been prolific, jumping on collaborations with Zlatan Ibile, Dj Consequence and Yung6ix, his frequent collaborator. While serving singles, he’d announce his forthcoming tape, a project which would showcase & introduce his talent to a broader audience.
"Wow, [Can I Blow Your Mind} is a brilliant sonic effort, right from the ethereal "soul food" choir rendition on opener “Happy,” to the synth-heavy “Alright” which evokes a party vibe, the production complements Hanu Jay’s talent for “unconventional melodies ". On “Party on the Moon,” those elements are present, as the Delta-born musician cajoles everyone to the dancefloor, complemented by "Disally" on production duties.
Growing up, Hanu Jay loved listening to Konto, an indigenous derivation of Dancehall and on this tape, the influence shines on tracks like “Wavy” and “Rythmn & Soul” where he broods over a lover, tenderly singing about their imperfections while accompanying horns elevate the mood of the record. A&R’d by experienced music executive G'bemi Ereku, the project is cohesive and succinct, running just over twenty minutes.
You can stream, DOWNLOAD & Share the EP.
Watch WOW EP Visual/Short film;
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng