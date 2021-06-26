RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

GYPEE gears up for debut EP with new single TGIF

GYPEE is celebrating Friday with his new record.

GYPEE (Instagram/GYPEE)

Ahead of his debut EP, Nigerian singer Imuero Godspower also known as GYPEE, released a new single TGIF.

In TGIF, GYPEE uses the popular tag to croon about celebrations and having a lovely time.

The record, produced by Progrex has been released ahead of GYPEE’s ‘Son of the Sound’ EP to be released in July.

GYPEE (Instagram)
GYPEE (Instagram) Instagram

‘Son of the Sound’ will have five tracks and be a proper introduction to who GYPEE is as a singer.

Gypee is an Afro-Pop Fusion genre singer from the Delta State, South-South Region of Nigeria.

