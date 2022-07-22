Artist: Gyakie
Gyakie drops sophomore EP 'My Diary'
Ghanaian singing sensation Gyakie has released her sophomore EP titled 'My Diary'.
Album Title: My Diary
Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop, R&B & Soul
Date of Release: July 22, 2022
Producer: (Track 1 - Altra Nova), (Track 2 - Ippapi), (Track 3 - Soji), (Track 4 - Jay Weathers & AJ), (Track 5 - P-Priime), (Track 6 - Sosa)
Song Art:
Length: 16 minutes
Features: 2 - Song Bird, Davido
Label: Flip Side Music / Sony Music West Africa
Details/Takeaway: Gyakie is a sensational singer whose vocals and melody leaves listeners captivated. Her sophomore EP is further proof of her talent and listeners can expect exquisite delivery, captivating melody, and impressive writing.
