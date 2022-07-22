RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gyakie drops sophomore EP 'My Diary'

Ghanaian singing sensation Gyakie has released her sophomore EP titled 'My Diary'.

Artist: Gyakie

Album Title: My Diary

Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop, R&B & Soul

Date of Release: July 22, 2022

Producer: (Track 1 - Altra Nova), (Track 2 - Ippapi), (Track 3 - Soji), (Track 4 - Jay Weathers & AJ), (Track 5 - P-Priime), (Track 6 - Sosa)

Length: 16 minutes

Features: 2 - Song Bird, Davido

Label: Flip Side Music / Sony Music West Africa

Details/Takeaway: Gyakie is a sensational singer whose vocals and melody leaves listeners captivated. Her sophomore EP is further proof of her talent and listeners can expect exquisite delivery, captivating melody, and impressive writing.

STREAM HERE

Gyakie drops sophomore EP 'My Diary'

