ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie releases heartfelt single 'Rent Free'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Gyakie is back with a soul-stirring new single, 'Rent Free,' marking her first solo release since her widely acclaimed 2022 EP 'My Diary.'

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie releases heartfelt single 'Rent Free'
Ghanaian sensation Gyakie releases heartfelt single 'Rent Free'

Recommended articles

The song, which explores the intricate layers of love and longing, has potential to become a favorite among fans and critics alike.

Her chart-topping hit 'Forever,' from her debut EP 'Seed,' solidified her status as a dominant force, garnering millions of streams and dominating airwaves across continents.

In 'Rent Free,' Gyakie takes listeners on an emotional voyage, delving deep into the complexities of love. With her emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics, she paints a vivid picture of a love that refuses to fade away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song beautifully captures the universal sentiment of holding onto cherished memories, even when the relationship has ended. The powerful chorus, 'You're living in my head rent-free,' encapsulates the essence of the track, illustrating Gyakie's yearning for her lover to remain a constant presence in her life.

Gyakie's ability to blend vulnerability and strength is showcased brilliantly in 'Rent Free.' Her emotive delivery and relatable lyrics create a memorable listening experience that will deeply connect with those familiar with the lasting effects of a previous romantic relationship.

Gyakie's talent continues to shine brightly, and this new single is sure to captivate audiences. 'Rent Free' is available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video is set to be released on the 1st of November.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Slum King' script was scary - Tobi Bakre

'Slum King' script was scary - Tobi Bakre

Mercy Chinwo announces pregnancy in music video of new single 'You Do This One'

Mercy Chinwo announces pregnancy in music video of new single 'You Do This One'

Omowunmi Dada takes Nollywood to University of Michigan as Artist in Residence

Omowunmi Dada takes Nollywood to University of Michigan as Artist in Residence

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie releases heartfelt single 'Rent Free'

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie releases heartfelt single 'Rent Free'

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

Hip Hop star Blaqbonez releases new album 'Emeka Must Shine'

Hip Hop star Blaqbonez releases new album 'Emeka Must Shine'

Nigerian celebrities born in the month of October

Nigerian celebrities born in the month of October

Afrobeats sensation King Lekan features Ayo Jay for new single 'All On You'

Afrobeats sensation King Lekan features Ayo Jay for new single 'All On You'

I gifted you 3 verses in your dead career - Davido fires back at Dammy Krane

I gifted you 3 verses in your dead career - Davido fires back at Dammy Krane

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

An exclusive Pulse interview with Fuji music legend Adewale Ayuba

3 decades later, Adewale Ayuba continues to push the boundaries of Fuji Music

Blackface knocks Nigerian artists for their lack of morals

Blackface knocks Nigerian artists for their lack of morals

Rema, Reminisce set to drop new projects on October 27

Rema, Reminisce, Blaqbonez to drop new projects on Friday, October 27