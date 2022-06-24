The visual premiere follows the release of the track a fortnight ago, which was met with positive reactions and critical acclaim from fans and music lovers all over the world. Andy Madjitey, a Ghanaian cinematographer whose video credits include Joeboy, Odunsi the Engine, Kidi, Kwesi Arthur, and others, directed the stunning video.
Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'
Gyakie, a Ghanaian singer, has released the sultry video for her latest and trending music single 'Something.'
'Something' has deservedly received a warm reception from listeners, and based on its stellar quality, the song is set to have a successful run across multiple platforms.
The video, like her vocals, is more than captivating; it's alluringly sexy. The director may have overplayed the singer's beauty, but there's nothing wrong with watching a beautiful black girl sing her heart out for her lover.
