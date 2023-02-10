ADVERTISEMENT
GS has 'Something' to offer

Off to an early start in the year 2023, Italy-based Nigerian entertainer, OSUNDE UYI Also known as GS, kicks things off with a RealTricks-produced number titled “SOMETHING", a long-awaited follow-up to his 2021 musical project HALA MY NAME.

Delving into the music scene in 2009, GS sure shows growth within the music industry scene, and it’s reminiscent of his delivery on #SOMETHING– without further ado, plunge into this evocative tune and as SOMETHING is richly blessed with highly intelligent and level–headed instrumentation as well as pleasant and easy to sing along lyrics; listen up and share your thoughts. | ENJOY!!!

STREAM HERE

