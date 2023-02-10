Off to an early start in the year 2023, Italy-based Nigerian entertainer, OSUNDE UYI Also known as GS, kicks things off with a RealTricks-produced number titled “SOMETHING", a long-awaited follow-up to his 2021 musical project HALA MY NAME.
GS has 'Something' to offer
Delving into the music scene in 2009, GS sure shows growth within the music industry scene, and it’s reminiscent of his delivery on #SOMETHING– without further ado, plunge into this evocative tune and as SOMETHING is richly blessed with highly intelligent and level–headed instrumentation as well as pleasant and easy to sing along lyrics; listen up and share your thoughts. | ENJOY!!!
