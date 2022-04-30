Great Adamz unveils visuals for latest track, 'You Bad'

Fast rising UK-based star, Great Adamz, has released the visuals to his latest single, 'You Bad' - filmed and shot on location in the United Kingdom, the crisp video was directed by Mike Musanu and it goes vis-a-vis the song's felicitous and euphoric theme.
The release of "You Bad" follows up on successful numbers from the previous year such as "My Heart," "Your Attention" and "Link Up," as well as the 2021 close-up single titled "Kedigege," featuring Star Vicy and the 2022 freestyle cover for the raving Pheelz tune titled "Finesse" - "You Bad" brings home the bacon with a stunning visual, which helps cement the Afrobeat recording artiste's influence on the Nigerian music scene.