Afrobeat artist, Seun Kuti has failed in his bid to bring home the Grammy awards losing out to South Africa's Soweto Gospel Choir.

On Sunday night, February 10, 2019, the 36 year old and son of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti lost outvin the 'World Music Award' category at the 2019 Grammys.

Nominated for his 2018 released album, ''Black Times'', Seun Kuti lost to South Africa's Soweto Gospel Choir in a category that had the likes of Bombino from Niger, Mali's Fatoumata Diawara and Soviet's Yiddish Glory.

The son of the Legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti was hoping to make it a lucky five time for the Kuti family after his older brother Femi Kuti was nominated on four occasions but failed to win any.

The Afrobeats artist who also performed at the prelude event ahead of the main ceremony brings to a victorious end the Kuti's romance with the music industry's most glamorous award ceremony after his older brother, Femi Kuti had been nominated on four occasions in the past.

Femi was nominated in 2003, 2010, 2012 and in 2014 for his album 'No Place For My Dream'.

Another Nigerian who has also been nominated in the past is King Sunny Ade, who got the nod twice in 1983 and 1988.