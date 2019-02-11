Seun Kuti outside failing to win the Grammy after grabbing his first ever nomination also failed to perform at the event.

The son of the Abami Eda and leader of the Egypt 80 band had been announced alongside Mali's Fatoumata Diawara to perform at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

Seun in a post on his Instagram page on Monday, February 11, 2019, however apologized to his fans who had celebrated the announcement and were looking forward to watching him at the event.

ALSO READ: Pulse Exclusive interview with Seun Kuti

''First and foremost I have to say I am sorry to all the fans that tuned in to see us perform yesterday but didn’t. I had the weirdest ticket mix up in history meaning I missed my flight and the rehearsals and we couldn’t go on,'' he posted.

Nominated in the 'World Music' category, Seun who however made it to the main ceremony was nominated for his 2018 released album, ''Black Times'' alongside South Africa's Soweto Gospel Choir, Bombino from Niger, Mali's Fatoumata Diawara and Soviet's Yiddish Glory.

The Soweto Gospel Choir were crowned winners on the night for their album ''Freedom'', making it a third Grammy plaque for the iconic choir following previews wins in 2007 and 2008