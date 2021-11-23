RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti get Grammy nominations

Motolani Alake

Angelique Kidjo and Black Coffee also got nominations.

On November 23, 2021, nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced, and Nigerian stars: Wizkid, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti all got nominations in the Global Music Album and Global Music Performance categories.

Wizkid's Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' and Legacy+ by Femi Kuti and Made Kuti got nominations in the Best Global Music Album, while Best Global Music Performance gave Wizkid another nod for 'Essence,' and Burna Boy for 'Do Yourself' by Angelique Kidjo.

Other Africans like Angelique Kidjo got two Grammy nods: one alongside Burna Boy in the Best Global Music Performance and another for Mother Nature, her 2021 album. SCNSLY by Black Coffee also got a nod for Best Dance Album.

The awards will be presented on January 31, 2022.

