Grammy-winning producer Telz shares how he didn't have ₦150 for Keke Napep

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy-winning music producer Telz shares some of his early struggles as an up and coming music producer.

In a new interview with Viz & Banks Podcast, the producer shared some of his early struggles as a music producer.

According to Telz, five years ago, he didn't have ₦150 to afford Keke Napep to commute from one part of Lagos to another.

Looking back at his struggles, Telz shared that if five years ago he was told he would be making up to five thousand dollars monthly he wouldn't have believed it.

In the podcast, Telz also shared that he was switching apartments and was essentially homeless just because he wanted to network and meet people.

According to Telz, the first artist he met that helped him on his journey was Nigerian musician Pretty Boy DO and no matter how big he becomes, he will always feel indebted to him.

Like several figures in the music industry who had a difficult start to their careers, Telz can look back at his struggles from a better place. From his humble beginning, Telz now has a Grammy under his belt because of his contributions to Burna Boy's 'Twice As Tall' which won the 2020 Grammy award for the World Album category.

Adeayo Adebiyi

