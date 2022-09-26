RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Grammy Academy CEO reveals ongoing consideration for Afrobeats category

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mixed reactions have trailed the revelation of the Grammy Academy CEO Mr. Harvey Manson that the Academy is considering adding an Afrobeats category to its prestigious award.

Grammys

Details: While speaking to the press at the Global Citizens concert in Ghana, Chief Executive Officer Harvey Manson revealed that the academy has kicked off the first process in the long road to adding an Afrobeats category to the Grammys.

According to Harvey, the academy had a meeting with Afrobeats creatives that includes artists, producers, songwriters, and executives where they talked about Afrobeats and its many Genres.

He further revealed that the members of the academy will have to submit a proposal for the addition of a new category before deliberations will kick off. However, the listening session with the Afrobeats leaders is the first step.

What this means: the addition of an Afrobeats category to the Grammys will mean that songs that fall under the Afrobeats subgenre will be eligible for nomination.

While the Afrobeats is primarily a description of Nigerian and Ghanaian mainstream music, the West has often muddled it up with any sound coming from Saharan Africa. The implication is that South African genres such as House, Amapiano, and Kwaito might be considered Afrobeats. Similarly, Congolese sounds like the Soukous or the East African Singile might be termed Afrobeats.

It will be up to the Academy to adequately identify the essential elements that make a song Afrobeats as doing this will be the first step in truly awarding the right songs irrespective of where it's made.

Pulse Music Desk will be providing an explainer on the implications of an Afrobeats category as well as the different effects it will have on not just the sound but the continent.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

Top 5 films about filmmaking any filmmaker of budding filmmaker must see

Grammy Academy CEO reveals ongoing consideration for Afrobeats category

Rising Nigerian star, Don Vs shares debut album, 'Child Benefit'

Bad Boy Timz, Pheelz, Olamide, and BNXN feature on Fifa 23 soundtrack

Leave our sister alone - - Family raises alarm over actor Halima Abubakar's deteriorating health, calls out Apostle Suleman

Raving sensation Tolu Mogul features super talented Minz in new single 'What dey sup'

Erigga: The Lost Boy [Pulse Interview]

Fast rising skit maker Funny Bros talks inspiration, collaborations & finding balance

BIC partners with Afropop Star Yemi Alade

