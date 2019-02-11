The 2019 GRAMMYs, hosted by 15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys went down on Sunday night, February 10, 2019.

The 61st edition of music most illustrious award ceremony took place at the Staple centre in Los Angeles and here are some of the best performances from some of your favorite artists.

The night saw the likes of Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino who made history becoming the first rap song to be voted ''Song of the year'' all pick up the iconic plaque on more than one occasion.

But outside those who won awards, another major highlight on the night were the colourful and vibrant performances from the likes of Cardi B, H.E.R including the epic Dolly Parton tribute by Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.

But first here is the US former first lady, Michelle Obama's surprise appearance on the Grammy stage which sent the crowd wild.

Here are the best performances at the 2019 Grammy Awards